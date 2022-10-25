KSR Today: Kentucky Basketball Media Day

Photo by Mike Cyrus for Kentucky Sports Radio

We’ve got a very big football game coming up on Saturday, but this afternoon, we’re going to briefly turn our attention to basketball. Today is Kentucky Basketball Media Day, meaning that after lunch, reporters, TV crews, and photographers from across the state will convene in the bowels of Memorial Coliseum to hear what John Calipari and his players have to say about the 2022-23 season.

After four games in the Bahamas, an open practice for charity, Big Blue Madness, and this past weekend’s Blue-White Game, it feels like we know plenty about this team already; however, the KSR crew will have multiple boots on the ground to capture all the sights and sounds. We’re unable to stream John Calipari’s press conference live due to JMI’s agreement with UK Athletics, but you’ll be able to see it shortly after its conclusion in high definition on the KSR YouTube Channel, along with our conversations with players and Rapid Reactions breakdown.

If the preseason is any indication, I have a feeling we’ll hear plenty from John Calipari about his idea for summer basketball. If he goes on about it too long, will anyone try to change the subject? That role used to belong to Jerry Tipton, who famously reminded Calipari it was Media Day, not Coach Day back in 2017. This will be our first Media Day without Jerry, who retired over the summer. It’s gonna be weird without him there, not gonna lie.

Odds Jerry still shows up with his yellow legal pad? Calipari’s up at 1:05 p.m. ET, so stay tuned.

Quick-hitters from a busy Monday

With a trip to No. 3 Tennessee on the horizon, Monday was a busy one around these parts. There have been a lot of posts on the website in the last 24 hours, so let’s catch you up real quick:

— Cats finally getting healthy: The bye week came at an ideal time. Yesterday, Mark Stoops said his team is nearing full health. Jeremy Flax (hamstring) and Tayvion Robinson (leg) were back on the depth chart after dealing with injuries last week. Jacquez Jones (foot) was not listed at his position. On his call-in show, Stoops said Jones is out for the “foreseeable future” but could return late in the season.

— Preparing for Tennessee’s tempo: Stoops used the words “challenge” and “opportunity” A LOT while talking about Tennessee. One of Kentucky’s biggest challenges will be slowing down a Tennessee offense that ranks first in the country in points, yards per attempt, and plays of 30+ yards. Expect Tennessee’s pace to be a big storyline this week.

— Missouri game will kick off at Noon ET: After several night games, the Kentucky Football team will get an early kick. The Cats’ game at Mizzou will kick off at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET and be broadcast on the SEC Network.

— ESPN’s No. 1 announcing team will call Tennessee game: Saturday’s game drew the ESPN 7 p.m. slot and in turn, will get the network’s top announcing team. Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline) will call the Cats vs. the Vols in Neyland Stadium.

Want more? Watch Stoops’ complete press conference below or read the transcript:

Afterward, Adam Luckett condensed everything you need to know into a nice four-minute segment outside the stadium gates.

A few hours later, Drew Franklin and Freddie Maggard joined Luckett on the KSR Football Podcast (Nick is still out on paternity leave):

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Tuesdays with Rich

Everyone’s focused on slowing down Tennessee’s offense, but Kentucky’s offense will have to put up points to keep the Cats in it Saturday night in Knoxville. Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and select coaches and players will chat with reporters after practice tonight. Check the site and YouTube Channel shortly after for a recap and videos.

The Calipari/Coal Miner story is everywhere

There are plenty of reasons to hate social media, but yesterday we got an example of why it’s sometimes great. John Calipari asked fans on Twitter to help him find a coal miner and his son that attended the Blue-White Game, sharing a picture of the pair, with the dad still in his mining gear at the game. BBN being BBN, they found the miner, Micheal McGuire, and Calipari offered him and his family free tickets and a VIP experience at Rupp Arena this season.

Like the photo, the story went viral, appearing on all the national sports sites and trending on Twitter. McGuire and his wife did several interviews, one of which you can see below. McGuire said he didn’t know about the story until he left the mines and checked his phone on Monday night.

I have a feeling we’ll hear more from Calipari about this today.

As Kentucky Football superfan David Cornett has highlighted on Twitter, this story is timely because one of Tennessee fans’ favorite insults about Kentucky online is that we all work in coal mines.

Little do they know that feels like a pretty big compliment right now.