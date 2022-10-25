Stetson Bennett breaks down how he has kept interception total down

Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Last season, Stetson Bennett threw seven interceptions as he settled in as the quarterback at Georgia. But through seven games, this year, he has only thrown for one pick as his numbers improve across the board.

He explained how he cut down on the turnovers, and it comes down to one thing: trust.

“You trust your guys to make plays,” Bennett told reporters this week. “But then, when they’re not there, you throw it away or check it down. It’s a mixture of being … smarter with the ball, being more careful with the ball, but also just knowing you, knowing your receivers, knowing what throws you can make, as well. If you need a play and you feel like you can make a play, then do it. If not, you’re going to put the offense, team, in a dangerous position.”

Bennett is in the midst of an impressive 2022 season, throwing for 2,033 yards and seven touchdowns to help Georgia to a 7-0 record. The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week last week and have a key rivalry game on Saturday against Florida in Jacksonville.

Stetson Bennett says bye week ‘helped out’ in his injury recovery

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett injured his shoulder two seasons ago in a 44-28 loss to the Florida Gators, and has since aggravated the same injury from his sophomore campaign.

Ahead of the Florida game this season, Bennett gave an update on his injury and how he’s been dealing with it throughout the year.

“A couple of years ago, we got smoked,” Bennett said of how he sustained the injury. “Slid the protection left and they came from the right. That was the play that me and Marcus got hurt. We were rolling, that was a tough injury, tough touchdown play was what that was.

“As far as this year, it got a little banged up against Missouri, it got hit a little bit. Auburn a little shaky. Going into Vandy it felt like I was healing up a bit and I feel better now. Bye week helped out. I’ll try not to do that this year because I thought I snapped my collarbone in half. It hurt so bad. I didn’t.”