Austin, TX

Daily briefing: On CFP on TV vs. NFL on TV, Texas’ ‘Eyes’ and Baylor RB Richard Reese

By Ivan Maisel
 3 days ago

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

Expect CFP games to go head-to-head vs. NFL

A pregame chat with ACC commissioner Jim Phillips in the Clemson press box Saturday made it clear that whenever the 12-team playoff arrives, college football will play some of its biggest games of the season in time slots opposite the NFL. Last week’s announcement that the NFL will begin playing a game on Thanksgiving Friday, traditionally a day-long feast of college football, indicates the NFL’s attitude. College football either can stage playoff games mid-week, which sends a message that the sport accepts the idea that its playoff is second-class status, or it can play the games on December Saturdays against the NFL. Yeah, The League is being piggish. But it’s interesting how administrators feel when someone else’s decision to put dollars first has an adverse effect on college football. The NFL taking up space on the college calendar is no different than UCLA and USC moving to the Big Ten – money before the common good.

‘Eyes of Texas’ a topic of conversation – again

In the first 40 seconds of his news conference Monday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized twice for the failure of the Longhorns to sing “The Eyes of Texas” after the 41-34 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday. The university commissioned an extensive historical report on the song last year after some athletes protested its use, which has roots in blackface entertainment more than a century ago. As black and white alumni came to the song’s defense, the report concluded that the lyrics had no racist intent. Nevertheless, when the team failed to sing “Eyes” in Stillwater, eyebrows shot skyward. “That was not anything intentional,” Sark said. “That was not anything that had to do with our players. I think our players just followed me up the ramp into the locker room, obviously upset by the way the game ended, and literally walked off the field.” Then he apologized again. I don’t think Sarkisian did so to deflect attention from the Longhorns’ play against the Cowboys. That may have been the bonus.

Baylor freshman RB Richard Reese deserves attention

This is usually the time of year when freshmen begin to hit the wall. They’ve been working out non-stop since arriving on campus. Players are bigger and stronger. The season still has a way to go. Academics make their demands. It’s a lot to manage. Yet Baylor running back Richard Reese plays as if he gets more comfortable every Saturday. Reese ran for 186 yards on 31 carries – those are grown-man numbers – in the Bears’ 35-23 victory over Kansas on Saturday. For the season, Reese has rushed for 660 yards and nine touchdowns on 116 carries. That’s 5.5 yards per carry. Only Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss (831 yards, 12 scores) has achieved more as a freshman.

