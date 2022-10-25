Georgia offers 4-star Auburn RB pledge Jeremiah Cobb

Photo: Jeremy Johnson/On3

Each recruiting cycle reminds us that nothing is final until pen meets paper and the ink dries. Georgia is often takes advantage of that as Kirby Smart continues to recruit players until they’ve locked in their spot with a new program. The Bulldogs seem to be at it again in the 2023 cycle, evidenced by an offer to Montgomery Catholic (Montgomery, Ala.) running back Jeremiah Cobb, who is committed to Auburn.

Jeremiah Cobb announced the UGA offer via Twitter on Tuesday. At just over 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Cobb is the nation’s No. 161 overall prospect and No. 7 running back according to the On3 Consensus. He’s the No. 14 player in Alabama.

“Dynamic back who can get from 0 to 100 in a flash. Shows the ability to accelerate and reach full speed in a hurry. Plays with low pad level and displays tremendous contact balance. Compact build standing at 5-foot-10.5, 185 pounds. Carries his weight well and has good weight distribution throughout his frame. Leg drive allows him to pull through arm tackles and fight for crucial extra yards. Showed off his long speed in track, running a 10.88 second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Shows off his receiving ability by working in the slot often. Has some hip stiffness and makes defenders miss with his footwork more than his fluidity. His ability to hit the hole at full speed and blow through tackles is his greatest asset on first and second down. If he can continue to refine his ability as a pass catcher he can become a true three-down back at the next level.” On3 Scouting

Georgia is pursuing Jeremiah Cobb as its second running back in the 2023 class. The Bulldogs reeled in another four-star running back, Roderick Robinson (Lincoln; San Diego, Calif.) just over two weeks ago.

If the Bulldogs could land Jeremiah Cobb, it would give them an intriguing one-two punch at running back in the current class. Robinson is listed at 6-foot-1 238 pounds, making him one of the biggest running backs in the current cycle. His bruising style would be complemented well by the quickness, speed, and versatility of a guy like Jeremiah Cobb.

UGA currently has five running backs on scholarship but three of those guys are draft eligible at the end of the 2022 season. Kenny McIntosh, the Bulldogs’ leader in yards from scrimmage this season, is a senior with one season left to play due to COVID-19’s affect on the 2020 season. Both Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are juniors who can enter the draft at seasons end if they so choose.

Both of the backs who are not eligible to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul, are true freshmen. Paul is redshirting after suffering a torn ACL during camp and Robinson has played in six of seven games this season with 199 yards and a touchdown.