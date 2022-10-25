Auburn's football team 'refreshed and ready to go' after bye week

(Photo by Matt Rudolph/Auburn Live)

AUBURN — The bye week truly couldn’t have come at a better time for the Auburn football team.

With multiple guys battling injuries and the Tigers now in a three game losing streak, the players needed to be able to reset and get their minds right.

Some decided to go home, some went off the grid and travelled to a family farm, some decided to stay in Auburn. Regardless of where, captain John Samuel Shenker said that he encouraged everyone to relax and “just step away.”

“It really does help,” Shenker added in Monday’s press conference. “You feel fresh when you come back to the facility. You feel like you’re ready to go for these last five games, so it’s crucial, especially for guys that are banged up.”

History shows positive things for the Auburn football team following bye weeks. Over the past 10 seasons, they have won 11 of the 13 games (in 2013, 2014 and 2019, Auburn had two bye weeks).

When it comes to recovering physically, most players rehab their bodies regardless of the week, but the bye week allows them to have more time to do so. Whether it’s massage therapy, needling or hyperbaric chambers, each player is responsible for taking care of themselves.

“Mid-season, nobody is going to be 100%, but it’s like a race every Saturday to feel as close as you can to 100%,” Senior Owen Pappoe said after calling himself “rehab addict.” “I just did my regular routine and had a little extra time, so it was good.”

It’s easy for collegiate athletes to get in a slump, especially with seven straight Saturdays of football. The bye week allows these players to remind themselves why they’re here and kickstart the last five games of the season. Now that it’s another game week, the Tigers are back in full swing, preparing for Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) on Oct. 29.

“I feel like we had a pretty good week last week, those few practices that we had,” Pappoe told the media on Monday. “We were going full speed into this week.”