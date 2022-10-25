A South African government spokesman says peace talks have begun between the warring Ethiopia and Tigray sides.

Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Russia’s Defense Ministry says the country has moved to suspend the U.N.-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says the country has moved to suspend the U.N.-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Congolese government orders Rwandan ambassador to leave country within 48 hours after rebel advance in the east
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese government orders Rwandan ambassador to leave country within 48 hours after rebel advance in the east. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens
President Michel Aoun has left Lebanon's presidential palace marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement
WTOP
Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made their final appeals for support ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff vote following an acrimonious face-to-face debate. The right-wing Bolsonaro took part in a motorcycle rally Saturday in Belo Horizonte, capital...
WTOP
Police tell Somali state media there are “scores” of casualties after 2 blasts at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital.
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police tell Somali state media there are “scores” of casualties after 2 blasts at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
South Korean officials say dozens in cardiac arrest following crowd surge at Halloween festivities
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say dozens in cardiac arrest following crowd surge at Halloween festivities. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman's home for demolition
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military Sunday prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israeli man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, Several people were also wounded in the shooting late Saturday. Dramatic security camera video showed the assailant firing his assault rifle outside a grocery before a security guard rammed him with his truck and pinned him to the ground. An off-duty military officer then opened fire and killed the assailant, later identified as Mohammed Jaaberi, 35. The attack took place between Hebron, the largest Palestinian city in the West Bank, and Kiryat Arba, a nearby Israeli settlement. Jaaberi was from Hebron.
WTOP
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital near key government offices, causing “scores of civilian casualties” including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies amid fears of possibly many more. The attack...
WTOP
No public World Cup viewing, says Barcelona in Qatar protest
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona won’t offer public viewing venues to watch Spain’s games during next month’s World Cup in Qatar after its mayor said her city doesn’t support holding the soccer tournament in a “dictatorship.”. Spanish news agency EFE reports that Barcelona mayor...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Prince Harry’s Memoir Will ‘Take Aim’ at Royals, Most Likely His Father King Charles
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry’s memoir is a swirl of rumorsWill it be worse than the royals expected? Has it been toned down? Ramped up? Healing? Damaging? The British press is running a high temperature this weekend, brought on by feverish speculation and guessing in the dark about what will be in Prince Harry’s memoir, scheduled, as reported, for a January 10 release date.Harry wrote his memoir to make himself happy, sources told the Telegraph. The paper...
WTOP
S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
Comments / 0