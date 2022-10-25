Read full article on original website
BBC
Covid-19: Jorja Halliday, 15, died from rare heart inflammation
A 15-year-old girl died after deteriorating "astonishingly" quickly from a rare heart inflammation linked to Covid, an inquest has heard. Jorja Halliday, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, died at Queen Alexandra Hospital in September last year. She was referred as an emergency by her GP after her heart began beating fast and...
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
A kayaker was rescued after survived 2 days clinging to a buoy in rough seas, eating seaweed and crabs, say reports
Fishermen rescued a British man in the English Channel. He was dehydrated and suffering from hypothermia when found, reports say.
BBC
Beragh: Man, 21, dies in crash between car and tractor
A man who died after a car and a tractor collided on the A5 near Beragh in County Tyrone was John Rafferty. The crash happened at around 19:55 BST on Thursday on the Curr Road between Ballygawley and Omagh,. The 21-year-old was a GAA player who represented County Tyrone at...
