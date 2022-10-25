Cowboys Betting Line: 'Sky's The Limit' As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys are now 5-2 after their 24-6 victory against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, setting themselves up as the heavy betting favorites against the Chicago Bears.

After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense , run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.

Going into the Cowboys' Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Detroit had the NFL's No. 3 scoring offense, while averaging 28 points per game . On Sunday, Dallas held that offense to just six points in a 24-6 victory. Now, that momentum is carrying forward, with Dallas as heavy betting favorites against the Chicago Bears this upcoming Sunday .

It is worth noting that early Monday, some oddsmakers had Dallas by 10.5.

But now? Some oddsmakers have decided that Dallas should be favored by 9.5 ... Or even 8.5.

What happened? Monday night happened.

Chicago just blew out the New England Patriots 33-14 on Monday Night Football , showing what the Bears might be capable of. However, Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott knows what his team is capable of as well.

"This whole group, how hungry they are and the way that they attack is something I’ve seen in training camp and something I’ve seen in these last five weeks," Prescott said after the win against Detroit. "It’s great to be able to go out there and be a part of it."

“The sky is the limit. We are not going to put any limitations on what we can do ... We are going to do great things this year.”

Las Vegas seems to agree, tipping their hat to expectations of "great things" against the Bears on Sunday for Dallas. Now, Dallas will have the chance to move to 6-2 on the season, while reaching for "the sky" just as Prescott said.

Or, by just winning by even one point. Either way.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!