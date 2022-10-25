ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coming 2023 Recession

Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
Airbus is giving almost all of its employees, including senior managers, a $1,490 cash bonus to deal with rising inflation

A number of companies have given their employees a one-off payment this year in hopes of softening the blow of skyrocketing inflation. European airplane maker Airbus plans to give its employees a €1,500 bonus ($1,494) by the end of this year, according to French newspaper Le Figaro and French news agency Agence France-Presse. The bonus will go to nearly all of the company’s 126,000 employees, including senior management, in Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Employees based elsewhere will also receive a bonus, but it will be based on the local average base salaries of those workers.
The American economy is still growing, but not for the reason you think

After the U.S. economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter this summer, most Americans believed that a recession was here—even if economists weren’t so sure. But this week, despite persistent inflation and recession predictions from Wall Street, a new trend has emerged. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), the...
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive

Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month

Minneapolis CNN Business — A new batch of inflation data released Friday showed that while prices remained uncomfortably high in September, a slowdown in wage growth indicates some relief may be in sight. That’s an encouraging development for the Federal Reserve, which is battling to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years.
Core inflation rose to 5.1% in September, according to gauge watched by Fed

Core inflation ticked up in September as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, a troubling sign that price pressures are not diminishing despite the central bank's aggressive efforts to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose two-tenths of a percentage point...
39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service

Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
