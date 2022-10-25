Read full article on original website
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
Big brands keep raising prices to beat inflation—but consumers are still buying
An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. “Consumers are willing to pay up for brands and trademarks that carry strong equity,” Gerald Pascarelli, an SVP of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush Securities Inc., told me. I asked Pascarelli...
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman warns the US economy's rebound won't last - and flags housing and exports as key worries
Paul Krugman brushed off the rebound in US GDP last quarter, saying it would be short-lived. The Nobel laureate expects pressure on exports and housing demand to weigh on economic growth. Krugman noted the Fed's rate hikes have boosted the dollar and increased mortgage costs. Paul Krugman has shrugged off...
KTVZ
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve’s jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of...
Airbus is giving almost all of its employees, including senior managers, a $1,490 cash bonus to deal with rising inflation
A number of companies have given their employees a one-off payment this year in hopes of softening the blow of skyrocketing inflation. European airplane maker Airbus plans to give its employees a €1,500 bonus ($1,494) by the end of this year, according to French newspaper Le Figaro and French news agency Agence France-Presse. The bonus will go to nearly all of the company’s 126,000 employees, including senior management, in Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Employees based elsewhere will also receive a bonus, but it will be based on the local average base salaries of those workers.
msn.com
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. Slide 1 of...
The American economy is still growing, but not for the reason you think
After the U.S. economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter this summer, most Americans believed that a recession was here—even if economists weren’t so sure. But this week, despite persistent inflation and recession predictions from Wall Street, a new trend has emerged. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), the...
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
China economy grows faster than expected, but falls short of targets as risks loom
China’s economy expanded faster than economists expected in the September quarter but the poor performance of the nation’s property market and weak retail and import data underscored the nation’s ongoing growth challenges. China, the world’s second-largest economy, posted a 3.9% increase in gross domestic product in the...
CNBC
Key inflation gauge for the Fed rose 0.5% in September, in line with expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month
Minneapolis CNN Business — A new batch of inflation data released Friday showed that while prices remained uncomfortably high in September, a slowdown in wage growth indicates some relief may be in sight. That’s an encouraging development for the Federal Reserve, which is battling to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years.
U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter despite surging inflation
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year. The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and...
Rate rise expected on Melbourne Cup day likely to be followed by higher inflation outlook
The Reserve Bank will likely deliver a double dose of bad news next week with a seventh consecutive increase in its key interest rate and an elevated forecast for how high inflation will go before peaking. Odds are firming among investors that, half an hour before Tuesday’s running of the...
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
Washington Examiner
Core inflation rose to 5.1% in September, according to gauge watched by Fed
Core inflation ticked up in September as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, a troubling sign that price pressures are not diminishing despite the central bank's aggressive efforts to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose two-tenths of a percentage point...
grid.news
The US economy grew at a pace of 2.6% in the 2022 third quarter. That might not be enough to stop a recession.
The latest economic data is weird. Again. The latest gross domestic product growth number, a common indicator of broad-based economic activity, shows the U.S. economy grew again in the third quarter. The new report says the U.S. economy grew 2.6 percent on an annualized basis. For the first half of...
39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service
Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
Grain market braces for price leap as Black Sea corridor halted
PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wheat futures are expected to leap on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea corridor agreement puts Ukrainian exports at risk, analysts said.
