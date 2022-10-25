Read full article on original website
Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending
India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
Strong Local Trust in Nordic Wallets and Banks Is Moat for Big Tech
Most Nordic countries have at least one nationwide payment scheme to which all financial institutions (FIs) are party. The idea is that a common rule book and shared messaging standard will facilitate payments between any two banks regardless of their unique internal systems. But when it comes to cross-border, multi-currency...
Raisin UK Migrates to ClearBank Embedded Banking Platform
Investment and savings platform Raisin has migrated its United Kingdom platform to banking infrastructure provider ClearBank. In this new collaboration, ClearBank will underpin the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)-protected account used by Raisin UK customers and will provide access to payment rails through its embedded banking platform, ClearBank said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Trading Not Part of Singapore’s Crypto Hub Ambitions
In the latest sign that Singapore is looking to shake off its reputation as a regulatory haven for the crypto industry, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said he was more interested in protecting investors than attracting crypto firms with lax rules. “We have to...
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
OCC to Open Office of Financial Technology
Noting the rapidly changing banking landscape, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced it will establish an Office of Financial Technology next year. The new office will include the existing Office of Innovation, which the OCC established in 2016, and will build upon its efforts to support “responsible financial innovation,” the OCC said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Uncertain Times Shift CFO Focus From Growth to Profitability
From a CFO's standpoint, the past year has seen an unmistakable change in the metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most to businesses and their investors. Bitpay CFO Jagruti Solanki, COVU CFO Subodh Karnad and Riskonnect CFO David Rockvam told PYMNTS that can be seen in how firms are moving from a sole focus on revenue and growth KPIs to placing a greater emphasis on profitability and financial returns — all while keeping a close eye on the expense pool.
TCH Sees ‘Mindset Shift’ Driving Integrated Instant Payments Gains
As much as COVID-19 gave digital tech and payments a boost, many industry experts think the next three years may hold similarly grand advancements, particularly when it comes to faster payments. For Peter Davey, senior vice president and head of product innovation at The Clearing House, the road to 2025...
Airbase Adds Automated Procurement Features to Spend Management Tool
Spend management solution Airbase has added automated procurement features that are designed to support the purchasing processes of mid-market and larger companies. The new automated features include documentation and data routing, three-way purchase order (PO) matching and custom tagging of additional stakeholders, Airbase said in a Thursday (Oct. 27) press release.
Barclays Backs Illuminate’s Latest Investment Vehicle
Illuminate Financial, the London-based venture capital firm which specializes in FinTech investments, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Barclays. Under the agreement, Barclays will become a limited partner in Illuminate Financial's latest venture capital strategy, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 26) press release. The bank was an investor...
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
American Orthodontics Launches B2B eCommerce Site
Orthodontic product manufacturer American Orthodontics has launched a B2B eCommerce site designed to simplify and streamline the buying experiences for both its sales force and its customers who order direct. Developed and deployed in collaboration with modern commerce firm Avensia, the site aims to consolidate processes into one system, Avensia...
Digital Wallets More Popular at Doctor’s Office Than the Mall
Digital Wallets More Popular at Doctor’s Office Than the Mall. Many consumers know they can use digital wallets to pay for their clothing, food and groceries — but how many realize that they can use digital wallets at the doctor’s office?. The answer: quite a lot. A...
Money Transfer Firm Wise Lands $347M in Capital
British money transfer firm Wise has received $300 million pounds (about $347.1 million) via a syndicated debt facility from the United Kingdom branch of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The debt investment was a joint effort between SVB and six other banks, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 27).
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge
Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
Digital Revolution Improves Supply Chain and B2B Logistics
Trade finance’s digital transformation has exploded through the past few years, and it will accelerate in the years ahead. “Treasury is the next frontier in digital payments,” Alan Koenigsberg, senior vice president and global head of treasury and working capital solutions at Visa said during a panel discussion on the convergence of trade finance and technology.
Swift Delays ISO 20022 Implementation Until March
Swift, which operates the global financial messaging service by the same name, on Thursday (Oct. 27) announced its decision to delay the migration to a new messaging standard known as ISO 20022. The update to the Swift system for cross-border payments and reporting (CBPR+) is already used by many organizations...
Alcohol Brands Mull D2C Conversion to Regain Control of Customer Data
As alcohol brands expand their presence on third-party marketplaces such as Drizly, many are coming up against the issues that restaurants have been facing with aggregators since early in the pandemic — a lack of access to their eCommerce sales figures that keeps them from being able to make informed business decisions.
Center Raises $15M to Expand SMB Expense Management Offerings
Expense management software company Center has raised $15 million in a Series B round and said it will use the new capital to expand its product offerings and support the evolving needs of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This funding round brought the company’s total capital raised to $110 million,...
