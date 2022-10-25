Read full article on original website
You can save $200 on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 today
If you missed out on the lowest price ever for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale, you’re in luck. Currently, you can find the unlocked 256GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 matching its Prime Day price at Samsung. Normally $1,059.99, Samsung has discounted the midtier Flip 4 to $859.99, knocking $200 off the regular price of a phone that’s just incredibly fun to use. You can laugh if you want, but the fourth iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip is actually a pretty decent phone with solid battery life that easily compresses into a roughly 3 x 2-inch block that fits in your pocket. The Android phone’s photo capabilities are slightly lacking compared to the Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is an excellent choice for something reminiscent of a flip phone. Read our review.
Google wants Meet to run on more devices and work better with Zoom
Google is trying to spread its Meet videoconferencing software to more devices and to make the hardware meant for Meet more compatible with Zoom. On Wednesday, the company announced that its enterprise version of Meet will be coming to devices running Android, where it’s traditionally run on ChromeOS. The...
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Shop the best Amazon deals available today and scoop early Black Friday savings on Revlon hair styling tools, iRobot vacuums and Samsung TVs.
Google’s versatile Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max are up to 50 percent off today
This weekend we’re talking about Google devices, specifically Google’s Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max, along with a number of other excellent discounts you might want to take advantage of while you still can. First up we have Google’s compact Nest Audio, which is on sale for $49.99...
There are too many iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches
Last week, I decided I was going to buy a new iPad. There’s nothing wrong with the sixth-gen iPad I currently have, except it’s heavier than I’d like. All I want to do is watch my silly dramas in bed and for it to hurt less when I whack myself in the forehead while drifting off to sleep. It’d be nice to have a faster tablet for odd tasks where my iPhone screen is too small and my laptop is too large — especially on vacation. Besides, four years is a respectable amount of time to wait when all you want is a slightly faster (and perhaps more colorful) version of what you already got.
Echo Dot with Clock (2022) review: a good time
The newest Echo Dot with Clock ($59.99, fifth-gen) shows more info on its brighter, bigger (but still small) display, has more helpful smart home features thanks to a new temperature sensor, and has a new accelerometer that makes tap to snooze actually work. Add in better sound and a speedier Alexa on board, and this is more than just a minor upgrade.
iPhone 15 Pro models could ditch mechanical volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could swap mechanical volume and power buttons for solid-state toggles that use haptic feedback instead. That’s according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says the buttons could function like the solid-state home button first released on the iPhone 7 that you can’t physically press down but vibrates in response to touch.
Lenovo pinky-swears that it learned from the mistakes of the ThinkPad X1 Fold
Laptops are a mature category, and foldable screens are arguably one of the last frontiers. Several companies have attempted to bite that pie this year — notorious chaos agent Asus put out a surprisingly decent foldable Zenbook in August, and rumors of an HP model continue to swirl. But it’s easy to forget (and perhaps the company would like us to) that Lenovo was actually the first to the punch on this form factor, with the 2020 ThinkPad X1 Fold that had, shall we say, a number of problems.
Apple iPad Pro (2022) review: bump the chip
It’s a weird year for the iPad Pro. Apple’s top-of-the-line tablet computer has gotten one of its smallest upgrades in recent memory, while the new 10th-gen iPad received things Pro owners have been longing for on their devices for years. And the midtier iPad Air continues to get better with each generation, which just encroaches more on the Pro’s territory. Owners of existing iPad Pro models can happily hang on to what they have and not miss much; if you’re considering buying a Pro this year, I encourage you to look for a sale on last year’s models before committing to the cost of a brand new one.
Valve’s new beta lets you use the Steam Deck UI on your desktop
Valve is officially letting users try out a new version of Steam’s Big Picture mode, which makes the game client look like its popular Steam Deck handheld. The long-awaited change (we were hearing rumblings about it in July 2021) is a big upgrade for the gamepad-friendly version of the Steam user interface.
Amazon’s sales are up, but it’s expecting a tight holiday season
Amazon’s sales finally picked up in the third quarter following three consecutive quarters of single-digit growth, according to the company’s earnings released Thursday. But it’s expecting a tighter holiday season amid an uncertain economic environment, and the company’s stock fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trading.
Dark Souls 2’s PC servers are back online, but its predecessor’s remain absent
If you’re still playing Dark Souls or Dark Souls 2 on PC, then I have both good and bad news for you. The good news is that online features for Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, a remastered version of the second game in the series, are back online. They were disabled back in January after an exploit was discovered that had the potential to allow an attacker to take over your PC remotely. It means Scholar of the First Sin PC players will once again be able to play cooperatively and competitively online, Polygon notes.
The Xbox Series S comes with the latest Call of Duty for free at Target
If you’re itching to play the latest Call of Duty game that releases today but you’re in the sad state of not owning a game console to play it on, we have a deal for you. At Target, you can pick up the $299.99 Xbox Series S online or in-store, and you’ll receive a free digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (no, not the 2009 classic; Activision is just reusing old names now). Buying that game by itself normally costs $70, so this could be a great promo for you to take advantage of before it expires Saturday, October 29th, at 11:59PM PT.
Free weekend? Take a sidequest.
If you’d rather spend your weekend playing cool VR games than paying attention to the... everything happening on the internet right now, I suggest trying out SideQuest, an app that lets you sideload content onto the Meta Quest. Here’s how to do it, and what you can do after...
