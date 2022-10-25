Read full article on original website
Not Just a Battery: The DELTA 2 Is a Compact, Insanely Capable Portable Power Station for the Home and Beyond
The DELTA 2 by EcoFlow is the most flexible portable battery on the market and a must-have for around the house and beyond. Its 1024Wh capacity (expandable to up to 3040Wh), connectivity (Bluetooth and Wifi) and versatility (power up to 15 devices at once) make it a cinch to power "over 90 percent of appliances." The compact DELTA 2 can charge to 80 percent in 50 minutes and to 100 percent in only 80, while other systems sometimes take full workdays to juice up; alternatively, it can charge via EcoFlow's solar panels. Perhaps most impressive, the DELTA 2 can achieve 3,000 full battery cycles or, in EcoFlow's words, "users can power their lives once a day for almost an entire decade." Whether your fall plans include overlanding through the wilderness and camping in the park or you simply want reliable, year-round emergency power for your home, don't overlook the DELTA 2. Score 5 percent off for all DELTA 2 orders with code EFSD5OFF.
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
Soft Services's Theraplush Hand Cream Is Not Your Typical Skincare Product
Most of us don't keep much beside our beds — maybe a charging cable for your phone, the phone itself, a glass of water or a book (if you're feeling burnt out by screens). But body care brand Soft Services wants to occupy space on your nightstand. Theraplush, a refillable overnight hand cream packaged in a reusable ribbed vessel, is positioned as the absolute last thing you do before going to bed — even after brushing your teeth.
Backcountry Has Finally Pushed GORE-TEX to Its Max
Today, GORE-TEX is often assumed to be one of the most durable, weather-proof materials. So when it comes time to invest in some sturdy winter gear, most shoppers make sure to swoop up any piece laced with it. That said, this isn’t just any GORE-TEX jacket. Backcountry’s Cottonwoods Jacket is its toughest ski kit to date. It boasts an improved hood fit to ensure nothing inhibits your vision on the slopes (even a full-size helmet), and it’s tough enough to withstand powder storms, tight trees and open groomers. The optimized fit delivers enhanced mobility while soft wrist gaiters will keep your sleeves secure and more comfortable. Best of all, a removable powder skirt means you can rest assured no snow is going to find its way inside. And if that’s not enough gear for your next vacation, shop Backcountry’s entire GORE-TEX lineup to find a wide range of bib pants, snow mittens and more.
Spinnaker's ‘Most Intriguing Watch Yet’ is the Dive Watch Enthusiasts Actually Want
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Spinnaker is bringing back the Boettger Automatic for a limited edition – 600 piece – run. The coveted watch – previous iterations of which were defined as an "already ground-breaking series of performance dive watches" – will include four new colorways.
The Coros Pod 2 Can Boost Your Running Watch's GPS Abilities
For serious athletes, or those just curious about their running performance, running watches can be an excellent tool. Their ability to monitor multiple metrics as well as GPS location when out on the road or trail can provide a thorough picture illustrating output, pace, distance and more. Despite the large...
The JURA Z10 Automatically Grinds and Brews 32 Hot or Cold Brew Specialties
JURA’s Z10 is a new kind of automatic coffee machine, for both hot and cold brew. It can make 32 different "specialties," including a wide range of espresso drinks, and contains a built-in coffee grinder called the "Product Recognizing Grinder" (P.R.G.). For each type of brew, the P.R.G. automatically adjusts its grind to ensure that every recipe is optimized from the start. Once the beans are ready, they’ll enter the machine’s "eighth-generation brewing unit." Utilizing JURA's unique, 3D brewing technology, the brewing unit flows precisely metered water evenly through your ground coffee multiple times. The result is an aromatic, best-in-class cup of coffee – every single time. The Z10 is uniquely designed to create “genuine cold brew specialties.” Its Cold Extraction Process starts with a more coarsely ground coffee that is then pulsed with high-pressure cold water to create a fruity, energizing brew. Z10's user-friendly touchscreen makes it easy to switch up your usual coffee routine on a whim. Coffee lovers with a curious streak, your dream machine has arrived in the JURA Z10.
This Puffer Jacket is Practically Indestructible and Cold Temps Literally Make it Even Tougher
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Vollebak is known for releasing unconventional, technical garments often made with advanced materials and experimental fibers. As temperatures drop, it's the perfect time to dive into what exactly makes the brand’s Indestructible Puffer ($995) – indestructible.
Nothing Ear (Stick) Review: $99 Wireless Earbuds Have Never Been So Fun
Nothing's newest wireless earbuds, the somewhat oddly named Ear (stick), aren't game changers. They're budget-friendly earbuds that cost $99 and aren't going to blow you away with their sound quality or premium features — there's no active-noise-cancellation or transparency modes here, and the case doesn't support wireless charging. However,...
Did NOMOS Glashütte Hit a Homerun with the New Club Sport Polar and Petrol?
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Designed "for life on the go," the latest release from NOMOS Glashütte is the stainless steel 37mm Club Sport neomatik ($3,150). Available now in two sleek and nuanced colorways – Polar and Petrol – and powered by an innovative and super slender DUW 3001 automatic movement, these new models emit what NOMOS calls "radiant, uncomplicated high-performance."
Today in Gear: Gear Up and Go Forth
Amazing new conventional cameras (both digital and film) are released constantly – if you're in the market, expansive shoppable guides and explainers can point you in the right direction. But if you're interested in a thermal camera, choices are much more limited. Most often used to diagnose heating issues in machines, thermal cameras aren't typically considered consumer-oriented products. But thermal photography is becoming popular among enthusiasts who want to add an otherworldly quality to their work. The TOPTON TC100 model retails for just $300 – well below thermal cameras of the past. The device connects directly to your smartphone via USB-C, turning it into a pocket-sized thermal camera that'll change how you see the world. If you’re looking to capture what happens when things really... heat up, check it out today.
