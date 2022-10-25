Read full article on original website
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
BBC
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
Prince Harry’s Memoir Will ‘Take Aim’ at Royals, Most Likely His Father King Charles
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry’s memoir is a swirl of rumorsWill it be worse than the royals expected? Has it been toned down? Ramped up? Healing? Damaging? The British press is running a high temperature this weekend, brought on by feverish speculation and guessing in the dark about what will be in Prince Harry’s memoir, scheduled, as reported, for a January 10 release date.Harry wrote his memoir to make himself happy, sources told the Telegraph. The paper...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs
Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter. The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres. "It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times,"...
BBC
Luca Kumahara: The three-time Olympian aiming to be the next trans trailblazer
The table tennis event at the 2022 South American Games may not have captured the attention of the wider sporting world - but for Luca Kumahara, it was a landmark. It was the first major tournament that Kumahara had competed in since announcing he was a transgender man. The 27-year-old...
BBC
Swansea woman waits 17 years for disease diagnosis
A woman with a little-known neurological disorder says a lack of awareness meant she endured 17 years of pain before a diagnosis. Despite an estimated 25,000 people in the UK having Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), Becky Jones said most respond with a "glazed stare" when she tells them about her condition.
