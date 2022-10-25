Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Shelby Reporter
Runners qualify for state competition after 7A, Section 3 5000-meter race
HOOVER – Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Thompson traveled to Veteran Park to compete in the 7A, Section 3 champion on Thursday, Oct. 27. Each team placed out of the seven teams that participated in the event, however, only a few will advance to the next level. Chelsea’s...
It is Miller’s Time
Anniston, AL – Saks coach Jonathan Miller scores his 100th career football coaching victory in Wildcats’ rout of Talladega By Al Muskewitz Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over […]
weisradio.com
Hayes has another record-setting night in Piedmont win at Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes had another spectacular outing on the football field Friday night at Sylacauga. Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including a 64-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score – the longest of his career – in a 41-20 victory over the Class 5A Aggies.
thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 10 - October 20 & 21, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Sigh of Relief Across Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver THURSDAY SCORES Munford 24, Ashville 9 Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 STATEWIDE SCORES Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20 Bessemer Academy 34, Cornerstone 8 Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7 Center Point at Leeds, canceled […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game
A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon
Connell Maynor reminded Eddie Robinson Jr. about how he injured his hip during the 1991 Heritage Bowl.
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
Here are all the Alabama high school football scores from around the state from Friday, October 28, 2022. Jacksonville Christian 46, Tabernacle Christian School 32. Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 14. Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6. Meek 48, Oakman 22. Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14. Northside 27, Sipsey...
Saints Come Marching Into Oxford
Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
Shelby Reporter
Once a Warrior, always a Warrior: Alabaster comes together in memory of Chayse Jones
ALABASTER – Walking onto the football field for his first official football practice as a member of the Thompson third-grade football field, Chayse Jones didn’t know what to expect. Then, the drills began. Jones, not having been a part of the game before, was trying to figure out...
iheart.com
Alabama Key Defensive Player Expected To Be Out For Remainder Of Season
No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 college football season due to a neck injury, head coach Nick Saban revealed via the Associated Press reports. Saban confirmed that Eboigbe, who has appeared in a game since Week 4,...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football creates hype video for loaded 2023 class
Alabama football’s recruiting department put together a hype video featuring every recruit currently in Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide’s tight end commit, Ty Lockwood shared the video via Twitter.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear
On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
Shelby Reporter
Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series
MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
wdhn.com
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – His candle burned at both ends. Lee, his younger sister, said that even as a child, John Jay Runnion was the life of the party. “He went and went and went,” she said. And for more than five decades, John made a run of...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Shelby Reporter
Annual Muni Fest event held at Oak Mountain State Park
PELHAM – The unicycles were out and making the rounds this past week at Oak Mountain State Park as S.T.O.M.P. Muni Fest held its annual unicycling event. S.T.O.M.P. Muni Fest is an event held every year at Oak Mountain State Park in order to give cyclists in the community an outlet to come together, ride trails on their unicycles and view custom made unicycles.
Comments / 1