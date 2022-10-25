Read full article on original website
Related
Pac-12 Football Notes: How Will CFP Committee View Oregon?
This conference is all about offense (and bad defense). And the refs get more (bad) publicity.
KTSM
Week 11 9 Overtime Game of the Week: Eastlake vs. Eastwood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The most important week of the high school football season has arrived: Week 11, the final week of the regular season. Playoff berths and seeding are on the line all over the city, including in the 9 Overtime Game of the Week featuring Eastlake and Eastwood at Trooper Stadium. Both […]
Comments / 0