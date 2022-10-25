Read full article on original website
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Branch Donates To AWL
WARSAW — Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 8:37 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 740 S. Main St., North Webster. Driver: Richard L. Neal Stockwill, 81, East Burdock Road, Chesterton. Neal Stockwill was attempting to turn left into Family Express’s parking lot when his vehicle entered a ditch. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $10,000.
Lawn Care Tips for November
GOSHEN — By November, most people are ready for yard work to end. Irrigation systems are winterized, hoses are drained, and there is great anticipation to put mowers and rakes away for winter. Still, there is yard work to do in November that has a big effect on the health of your lawn next year.
Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals Approves Two Cases
SYRACUSE — Both cases brought before the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals were approved at its regular meeting Thursday night, Oct. 27. Walter Hartley’s petition for a variance was to allow a deck to be rebuilt 6 feet from a north property line. The case was approved 4-0. The property is located on east side of Hansing Street, south of Bishop Street, at 1004 S. Hansing St.
Mazie W. Hollars
Mazie W. Hollars, 98, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Timbercrest Health Care, North Manchester, where she had been a resident for the past month. She was born on June 12, 1924, in Keavy, Ky. On March 1, 1946, she married Marvin A. Hollars,...
Award-Winning Author At North Webster Community Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Award-winning author Karen B. Kurtz from Goshen, Indiana, will talk about her children’s book Sophia’s Gift and its publishing journey, sign books, and answer questions on November 9, 2022 at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 East North Street, in North Webster, Indiana. The presentation “From History Detective to Book Awards” begins at 1 p.m.
Carolyn Dolby — PENDING
Carolyn Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Lake City Bank Announces Promotion
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced Marshall C. Weadick has been promoted to vice president, regional credit officer. In this position, Weadick supports the commercial banking team from customer acquisition through loan origination processes. He also helps manage credit for the bank’s agricultural loan portfolio, working with bankers making agricultural loans throughout the Lake City Bank footprint. He has been with the bank for eight years.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Clark’s Marine Inc. v. Darrin Edgecombe, $3,574.70. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Easton R. Hummitch and Holly Hummitch, $1,389. Jessica M. Yoder, $1,537.84. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Beth R. Kneifel, $8,888.13.
Chamber Celebrates Return Of Junior Achievement To Lakeview
WARSAW — Kids at Lakeview Middle School are gaining some financial literacy courtesy of Junior Achievement and Lake City Bank. JA, an organization which helps prepare students for the workforce, recently started up again at LMS with the help of the bank. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated JA’s return after more than 10 years to the school with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 28.
Freda A. Leslie
Freda A. Leslie, 86, passed away after a recent decline in her health on Oct. 27, 2022, at Millers Nursing Home in Plymouth. She was born in Kosciusko County on April 14, 1936. On Dec. 26, 1972, she married John R. Leslie. Freda is survived by her children: Darcy (Desiree)...
Spooktakular Is Tonight In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw, and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 tonight, Oct. 28. There will be some barbecue food trucks downtown from 5-7:30 p.m. or sold-out. “Casper the Friendly Ghost” will be playing...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
No Tricks, All Treats: Hundreds Attend Downtown Warsaw’s Spooktakular
WARSAW — Princesses, pirates, and popular television show characters trick-or-treated in downtown Warsaw during the annual Spooktakular event on Friday, Oct. 28. Local organizations and businesses passed out candy to trick-or-treaters near the courthouse, while many set up for trunk or treat in the city hall parking lot. Dozens...
David C. Scott — PENDING
David Scott, 64, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home, Huntington. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
David C. Casner
David Cameron Casner, 60, Boswell, died Oct. 26, 2022. He was born on a spring day, April 24, 1962, in Indianapolis, to Ruth Ione (Cameron) Casner-Rathbun and David Brooks Casner. Living his pre-school days in Indianapolis, he was taught to love pets, hand feed squirrels and go fishing; he loved toys that made noises.
Richard H. McCleary
Richard H. McCleary, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Virgil and Lucille McCleary. He spent a lifetime of community involvement with the Cub Scouts, which included hosting Cub Scout Day Camp for 46 years and being the scoutmaster for 117 Eagle Scouts.
Pierceton’s 2023 Budget Will Top $1.6 Million
PIERCETON — The town of Pierceton is planning to have more than $1.6 million in its 2023 budget. At a special meeting, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Pierceton Community Building, the Pierceton Town Council adopted the budget. The council had originally planned to adopt the budget at its...
Trick-Or-Treat On The Trails Is Saturday In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Kids and adults alike are welcome to enjoy Trick-or-Treat on the Trails, on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Winona Lake. Winona Lake Limitless Park is hosting the event in partnership with the Warsaw Community Public Library and Parkview YMCA. Trick-or-treating will be from 3-5 p.m. The path...
