Mortgage Rates Above 7% Significantly Impacting U.S. Housing Market
Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'violently assaulted' by assailant at home. USDA daily export sales: 126,000 metric tons of soybeans to China during the 2022-2023 marketing year; 198,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to Spain during the 2022-2023 marketing year. Russia continued its assault on Ukraine’s electric grid...
Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game
According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens
BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon’s presidential palace Sunday marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by...
Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman
A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress
Energy stocks could make up 30% of the S&P 500 by 2025, a massive increase from 2% in 2020 that will come at the expense of tech
"Tracking managers will be systematically buying energy stocks and a net seller of technology stocks as the sector weights in the S&P 500 change."
Government drops plan to combat anti-Muslim hatred with official definition of Islamophobia
The government has dropped work on an official definition of Islamophobia that was promised over three years ago amid mounting concern over inaction on the issue.Muslims are the most targeted group for religious hate crimes in England and Wales, while a string of scandals have exposed anti-Muslim hatred within the Conservative Party.Ministers will be questioned on the issue in parliament on Tuesday, which marks the start of Islamophobia Awareness Month.Labour MP Afzal Khan is to raise a point of order asking why successive prime ministers have not responded to any of his letters concerning the bigotry for two years.“Their lack...
Your Pro Farmer newsletter (October 29, 2022) is now available
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing is willing to work with the U.S. to find ways to get along to the benefit of both countries. But Xi’s comments don’t match those he made immediately after securing a precedent-breaking third term as China’s leader. Some China watchers fear the softer tone is a disguise as Beijing strategizes its longer-term plan to become the world’s most powerful country. The deadline for Ukraine’s grain export deal is now less than a month away and Russia continues to signal sanctions against its exports need to be eased for an extension to happen. In addition, wheat crops in Argentina and the Australia are faced with late-season weather issues, while drought continues to expand in U.S. winter wheat areas. While grain traders are worried about global supply concerns, the economic focus is on whether the Fed (and other central banks) will begin to ease the pace of interest rate hikes amid economic growth concerns. We cover all of these items and much more in this week’s newsletter, which you can download here.
Corn export sales continue to prove weak, falling short of expectations by nearly 90 MT
Net sales of 264,000 MT for 2022/2023 primarily for China (157,800 MT, including 66,000 MT switched from unknown destinations), Mexico (109,700 MT, including decreases of 300 MT), Canada (28,400 MT), Japan (18,200 MT, including 14,700 MT switched from unknown destinations), and Trinidad and Tobago (11,000 MT, including 4,000 MT switched from unknown destinations), were offset by reductions for unknown destinations (65,700 MT) and Colombia (14,000 MT).
Ahead of the Open | October 27, 2022
Corn: 2 to 3 cents higher. Soybeans: 4 to 7 cents higher. Wheat: HRW and SRW 8 to 14 cents higher, spring wheat 7 to 9 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures rose to highs for the week overnight on global supply concerns. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat higher. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.7% as the market narrowed a gap with U.S. soyoil prices, while front-month crude oil futures were up more than $1. U.S. stock index futures signal a firmer open, while the U.S. dollar index is up around 650 points this morning after earlier falling to a five-week low.
Russia Threatens U.S. Satellites |October 27, 2022
Xi Jinping extends hand of friendship to U.S., Biden administration mulls bolstering northeastern heating oil supplies and Rail Union members vote 'no' on a fresh labor agreement... As of Oct. 25, 84% of the U.S. was experiencing abnormal dryness/drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, including 74% of winter wheat...
First Thing Today | October 28, 2022
Price pressure overnight... Grain and soy complex futures were pressured overnight by outside markets and concerns about demand. As of 6:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans are mostly 6 to 8 cents lower, SRW wheat futures are 5 to 6 cents lower, HRW futures are 8 to 10 cents lower and HRS wheat is 2 to 3 cents lower. Front-month crude oil futures are around 65 cents lower and the U.S. dollar index is around 100 points higher.
