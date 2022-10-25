Read full article on original website
NHL Predictions: October 27 Including Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken.
NHL Predictions: October 30 with Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks. be sure to check out our other slates of NHL Predictions too.
NHL Predictions: October 29th Including Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames. be sure to check out our other slates of NHL Predictions too.
New Jersey Devils Forward Placed on IR
Tough news out of New Jersey today, as Ondrej Palat has been placed on Injured Reserve. The move is retroactive to Oct. 24. The nature of the injury is still unknown. It is unclear when the injury occurred. In the October 24th game, Palat logged a season-high 20:42 of ice time. He has missed the past two games for the Devils, both of them victories for the club. The 5-3-0 Devils are hoping they can continue this early success in his absence.
Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins Swap Former Top Prospects
The Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins have swapped potential tonight. Jack Studnicka is going West with Michael Dipietro and Jonathan Myrenberg returning. What was supposed to be a strong suit, the Canucks are shoring up their centre depth in picking up Studnicka. The right-handed centre is in the first year of a two-year deal with some curious aspects. In year one, it’s genuinely a two-way contract, parking just $200K in the AHL and $750K in the NHL. In year two, the AHL price moves up to $775K, matching the NHL amount. Clearly, they thought he could earn that second year in the bigs, not the minors.
Sean Monahan’s Resurgence Provides Canadiens With Options
When the Calgary Flames dealt Sean Monahan to the Canadiens this past offseason, he was considered to be just a cap dump. The Flames even had to throw in a 2025 first-rounder to get the Canadiens to take on Monahan’s contract. However, Sean Monahan has fit in beautifully with the Habs thus far. His resurgence is making this deal look like a steal early on. Monahan is only three years removed from his 82-point campaign. He’s experienced setbacks in his career since but appears to have regained his scoring touch.
Ottawa Senators Extend Depth Centre
Mark Kastelic signs an extension with the Ottawa Senators on a two-year deal, worth an AAV value of $835,000. The Senators’ general manager Pierre Dorion has been pleased with what Mark Kastelic has brought to the lineup this season. This gives Kastelic the confidence that if he keeps playing the way he has been, that he will continue to be a regular in the lineup.
NHL Rumour: Boston Bruins Still In Talks With Star Winger
One team is rolling right now and that is the Boston Bruins. They sit at the top of the league standings with 12 points and have defied the odds with critical members out with injuries. Reinforcements have been on the way as Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand have returned to the ice. While things have been great on the ice, there are things off the ice that needs to be taken care of. Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak needs a new contract and talks see still going.
