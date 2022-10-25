One team is rolling right now and that is the Boston Bruins. They sit at the top of the league standings with 12 points and have defied the odds with critical members out with injuries. Reinforcements have been on the way as Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand have returned to the ice. While things have been great on the ice, there are things off the ice that needs to be taken care of. Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak needs a new contract and talks see still going.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO