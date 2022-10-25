Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried Reveals FTX Stablecoin Plans
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, talked about the exchange’s plans to make its own stablecoin in an interview released on October 25. Speaking with Big Whale, SBF detailed how he plans to invest during a down market, how he will handle acquisitions, what projects he has in the works, and why FTX has decided to create its own stablecoin.
BudBlockz, Tama, and IMPT Plan to Boost the Crypto World in 2023
Cryptocurrencies with utilities and loyal communities tend to perform well in the long run. Some tokens are coming up with unique use cases that have enabled them to capture a huge market share. BudBlockz ($BLUNT) is building an e-commerce cannabis market where users will be able to purchase products easily. Tamadoge ($TAMA) is building a doge-inspired metaverse for the play-to-earn gaming sector, while $IMPT will be used to issue carbon credits and create environmental awareness. All three cryptocurrencies have unique solutions that could attract many investors in the long term.
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Joins Avalanche and Aave on the List of Outstanding Defi Coins
One of the most fundamental aspects of cryptocurrency coins and tokens is their potential to provide investors with a high degree of utility. In this competitive yet volatile blockchain ecosystem, there’s little doubt that cryptocurrencies with ground-breaking utility will be able to amass popularity, reputation, and above all, investor interest. This is the only way for digital currencies to become influential. Great examples of successful cryptos with high utility are Avalance and Aave, and they are about to be joined by another.
Pancake (CAKE) And Zilliqa (ZIL) Investors Creep Toward Budblockz (BLUNT) For Growth
The crypto world is prepared to roll its carpet for the newest rave of investors: Budblockz (BLUNT). The highly innovative project has caught the eye of market analysts and investors, who have seen a marked difference from its predecessors. Therefore, it is no surprise how its highly irresistible offering and...
Ankr (ANKR) and Apecoin (APE) Challenged by The Hideaways (HDWY) in Growth
As a result of the market-wide price decline, it may be difficult to make a sound investment decision in the cryptocurrency market at present. However, the new cryptocurrency, The Hideaways (HDWY), has been tipped by analysts to be a potential portfolio booster in the following months. Furthermore, The Hideaways (HDWY) is expected to surpass Apecoin (APE) and Ankr (ANKR).
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Resistance and Becomes Top Trending Memecoin
The popular memecurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) had an intense fight with the bears of the crypto market to secure its all-year support line of $0.00001. With Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) leading the rebound rally, SHIB is also going in the right direction again. SHIB Is Trending on...
Solana NFT Ecosystem Soars, Competing with Rivals, Mushe and Ethereum
While the NFT space was once thought of as only successful on Ethereum, with other blockchains struggling to attract NFT enthusiasts, this has steadily changed in recent years. But as of October 3rd, 2022, Solana’s share of total NFT trading volume had risen from 7% to 24% in the preceding six weeks, and NFT sales had nearly doubled in the previous month.
Circle Announces USDC Multi-Chain Expansion and Transfers
The second largest stablecoin in the world, it will be available across 13 different blockchain ecosystems. The announcements were made during the opening conference of the annual Circle Converge22 event. By the end of the year, the company hopes to have the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol active. Circle, the company that...
Cardano (ADA) Settles After Charles Hoskinson’s Lace Wallet News Trigger Price Spike
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has announced that the ecosystem could grow to accommodate a billion users with the release of its new cryptocurrency wallet, Lace. In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (IOG) said that he believes that Lace, the new lightweight Cardano wallet, could take its ecosystem to one billion users.
Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), and The Hideaways (HDWY) Looking Strong For 2023
Cosmos, AVAX and The Hideaways are appearing on lists of best crypto investments at the moment and we take a look at why. The Hideaways is the pick of the bunch, thanks to the low market cap and huge potential market. HDWY project aims to achieve over 9,000% growth in 2023 and over 27,000% by 2025.
A Substantial Portion of Gen Z and Millennials Prefers Investing in Bitcoin and Crypto: Study
According to a Charles Schwab study, 46% of Gen Z and 45% of Millennials want to invest in cryptocurrencies for their retirement. The survey also found that 43% of Gen Z and 47% of Millennials have invested in crypto outside their 401(k). Young minds see diversifying assets as a way...
Binance has Launched a Native Oracle Network to Bridge Web 3.0 and Blockchains
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced the launch of a “reliable and secure” native oracle network to bridge Web 3.0 and blockchains via smart contracts. Binance Launches Binance Oracle. On Wednesday, October 26th, Binance announced that it had launched the Binance Oracle to offer a...
Amazon shares slump, Big Tech peers stay afloat
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) shares fell about 8% on Friday after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, while its Big Tech peers recovered from a bruising selloff this week.
KuCoin Lists Native Token of TON Blockchain, Developed by Telegram Founders
One of the World’s Top Crypto Exchanges, KuCoin Announced on October 26th the New Listing of Toncoin (TON). According to KuCoin, the total coin supply is 5,071,712,713 TON, and the market cap reaches $5,018,834,996. Toncoin will be listed on October 27th at 10am and will be available in the TON/USDT pair for spot trading. Withdrawals will be available from October 28th at 10am.
Cryptocurrency Trading in Latin America Grows 40% Year-on-Year
Five Latin American countries stood out this year in Chainalysis’ ‘2022 Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index‘. The boost in the use of digital assets was catalyzed by high regional inflation, benefits to remittance payments, and the general search for higher financial returns. Stablecoins have experienced massive adoption in...
Changpeng Zhao Binance Confirms $500 Million Equity Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has confirmed that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange was an equity investor in the $44 billion takeover of Twitter by the technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. Binance Wired $500 Million to Elon Musk. As earlier reported, Binance initially announced in May that the crypto exchange...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Grows 14% in Rebound Rally – Here’s Why
The top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) managed to bounce back after the prolonged crypto winter. The 10th ranked cryptocurrency recorded a two-week high on Wednesday with 14% gains in the last 24 hours and is leading the altcoin race. Moreover, the short positions on DOGE are getting liquidated, as noticed by crypto YouTuber Kriss. Indeed, this forms a bullish sentiment for the canine coin.
Lakeway financial adviser: COLA is sweet for Social Security recipients
If you receive Social Security, you’ve probably already heard that your checks in 2023 will be bigger – considerably bigger, in fact. How can you make the best use of this extra money? Here’s what’s happening: For 2023, there’s an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security benefits, the largest increase in 40...
Brazil's Eletrobras offers buyout to cut over 2,300 jobs, a fifth of workforce
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's electricity company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) offered on Friday a voluntary buyout to well over 2,000 people representing roughly 22% of its workforce, in a first major cost cutting move following its privatization.
