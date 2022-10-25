Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Google Launches Cloud-based Blockchain Node Engine for Ethereum Developers
Google, which recently partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase to provide crypto payments for its cloud services, continues its move into Web 3.0 and crypto with the launch of the Google Cloud Blockchain Node Engine. Google Launches the Blockchain Node Engine. On Thursday, October 27th, tech giant Google announced that it...
Flood of cheap, imported shrimp is killing a local industry
So much cheap imported frozen shrimp has flooded the market, one local producer has had to shut down their shrimp processing plant.
dailycoin.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Reveals FTX Stablecoin Plans
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, talked about the exchange’s plans to make its own stablecoin in an interview released on October 25. Speaking with Big Whale, SBF detailed how he plans to invest during a down market, how he will handle acquisitions, what projects he has in the works, and why FTX has decided to create its own stablecoin.
dailycoin.com
Changpeng Zhao Binance Confirms $500 Million Equity Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has confirmed that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange was an equity investor in the $44 billion takeover of Twitter by the technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. Binance Wired $500 Million to Elon Musk. As earlier reported, Binance initially announced in May that the crypto exchange...
Amazon Has Jump Starters and Car Battery Maintainers on Sale Right Now
AmazonBattery tenders are essential for storing a car in the winter. And having a jump starter on hand isn't a bad idea either.
4 Independent Japanese Watchmakers That Are Shaking up the Horological World
In the increasingly competitive realm of independent watchmaking, the lion’s share of the glory has gone to people with European names. In auction houses and at points of sale around the globe, collectors jockey for position to buy original pieces from Britain’s Roger W. Smith and George Daniels, Switzerland’s François-Paul Journe and Rexhep Rexhepi and Finland’s Kari Voutilainen, to name a few. But in Japan, where the development of the quartz movement sent the entire Swiss watch industry into a tailspin in the 1970s, a burgeoning class of watchmakers has spent the past few years producing exceptional pieces infused with...
dailycoin.com
Carbon Offsetting for Blockchains & Beyond: Regen Network Launches Carbon Marketplace
Regen Network Development released its marketplace application for tokenized carbon and ecological assets, Regen Marketplace. Regen Network allows carbon project developers to originate high-quality nature-based carbon credits to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis. Regen Marketplace takes advantage of Regen Ledger, the application-specific blockchain which brings transparency and public governance to voluntary carbon markets, built on the CosmosSDK.
dailycoin.com
New Flare Blockchain Will Onboard Open-Source DEX
New Layer-1 Blockchain Flare to Onboard Open-Source Decentralized Exchange (DEX) BlazeSwap. The Flare Network is currently in observation mode, and BlazeSwap DEX is expected to go live once it exits. With its move to the Flare blockchain, BlazeSwap will be the only DEX on the Flare network offering users Flare’s...
dailycoin.com
DecentWorld Wins Award for Most Innovative NFT Project in Europe
DecentWorld has been named the most innovative NFT project in Europe. The European Metaverse Summit and Awards 2022 asked select jury members and online users to vote for projects in a range of categories. The ceremony was held in Berlin, Germany, and hosted many prominent speakers, including Sebastien Borget from The Sandbox, and Robert Guenther from Meta.
Comments / 0