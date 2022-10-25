Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
profarmer.com
After the Bell | October 27, 2022
Corn: December corn fell 2 3/4 cents to $6.82 1/4. Corn futures fell as disappointing export numbers underscored a weak demand performance so far in the 2022-23 marketing year. USDA reported net U.S. corn sales of 264,000 MT during the week ended Oct. 20, down from 408,300 MT the previous week and below trade expectations ranging from 350,000 MT to 1.0 MMT.
profarmer.com
U.S. Officials Had Secret Oil Deal with the Saudis… But Plan Went Awry
Pa. debate shocks some political analysts re: Fetterman’s display for Senate race. Abbreviated report today as I am in California for a speaking event. Political analysts were shocked by Democrat John Fetterman’s display in Tuesday night’s Senate debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, in which the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor repeatedly stumbled over his words — and lapsed into incoherence on more than one occasion. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, struggled to make himself understood throughout the showdown after releasing a doctor’s note last week that claimed he was fit to hold office. Despite using a closed captioning system to help him understand what the two debate moderators and Oz were saying, Fetterman repeatedly lapsed into uncomfortable silences and mixed up his words. The debate ultimately emphasized the deep policy differences between the candidates, with the two sparring over energy policy (fracking), abortion and the economy.
profarmer.com
Greenback Continues Pullback | October 26, 2022
Xi Jinping extends hand of friendship to U.S., Biden administration mulls bolstering northeastern heating oil supplies and Rail Union members vote 'no' on a fresh labor agreement... As of Oct. 25, 84% of the U.S. was experiencing abnormal dryness/drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, including 74% of winter wheat...
profarmer.com
Ahead of the Open | October 27, 2022
Corn: 2 to 3 cents higher. Soybeans: 4 to 7 cents higher. Wheat: HRW and SRW 8 to 14 cents higher, spring wheat 7 to 9 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures rose to highs for the week overnight on global supply concerns. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat higher. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.7% as the market narrowed a gap with U.S. soyoil prices, while front-month crude oil futures were up more than $1. U.S. stock index futures signal a firmer open, while the U.S. dollar index is up around 650 points this morning after earlier falling to a five-week low.
profarmer.com
Your Pro Farmer newsletter (October 29, 2022) is now available
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing is willing to work with the U.S. to find ways to get along to the benefit of both countries. But Xi’s comments don’t match those he made immediately after securing a precedent-breaking third term as China’s leader. Some China watchers fear the softer tone is a disguise as Beijing strategizes its longer-term plan to become the world’s most powerful country. The deadline for Ukraine’s grain export deal is now less than a month away and Russia continues to signal sanctions against its exports need to be eased for an extension to happen. In addition, wheat crops in Argentina and the Australia are faced with late-season weather issues, while drought continues to expand in U.S. winter wheat areas. While grain traders are worried about global supply concerns, the economic focus is on whether the Fed (and other central banks) will begin to ease the pace of interest rate hikes amid economic growth concerns. We cover all of these items and much more in this week’s newsletter, which you can download here.
profarmer.com
Corn export sales continue to prove weak, falling short of expectations by nearly 90 MT
Net sales of 264,000 MT for 2022/2023 primarily for China (157,800 MT, including 66,000 MT switched from unknown destinations), Mexico (109,700 MT, including decreases of 300 MT), Canada (28,400 MT), Japan (18,200 MT, including 14,700 MT switched from unknown destinations), and Trinidad and Tobago (11,000 MT, including 4,000 MT switched from unknown destinations), were offset by reductions for unknown destinations (65,700 MT) and Colombia (14,000 MT).
profarmer.com
Mortgage Rates Above 7% Significantly Impacting U.S. Housing Market
Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'violently assaulted' by assailant at home. USDA daily export sales: 126,000 metric tons of soybeans to China during the 2022-2023 marketing year; 198,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to Spain during the 2022-2023 marketing year. Russia continued its assault on Ukraine’s electric grid...
profarmer.com
Russia Threatens U.S. Satellites |October 27, 2022
Xi Jinping extends hand of friendship to U.S., Biden administration mulls bolstering northeastern heating oil supplies and Rail Union members vote 'no' on a fresh labor agreement... As of Oct. 25, 84% of the U.S. was experiencing abnormal dryness/drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, including 74% of winter wheat...
Comments / 0