Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game
According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens
President Michel Aoun has left Lebanon's presidential palace marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement
Energy stocks could make up 30% of the S&P 500 by 2025, a massive increase from 2% in 2020 that will come at the expense of tech
"Tracking managers will be systematically buying energy stocks and a net seller of technology stocks as the sector weights in the S&P 500 change."
Your Pro Farmer newsletter (October 29, 2022) is now available
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing is willing to work with the U.S. to find ways to get along to the benefit of both countries. But Xi’s comments don’t match those he made immediately after securing a precedent-breaking third term as China’s leader. Some China watchers fear the softer tone is a disguise as Beijing strategizes its longer-term plan to become the world’s most powerful country. The deadline for Ukraine’s grain export deal is now less than a month away and Russia continues to signal sanctions against its exports need to be eased for an extension to happen. In addition, wheat crops in Argentina and the Australia are faced with late-season weather issues, while drought continues to expand in U.S. winter wheat areas. While grain traders are worried about global supply concerns, the economic focus is on whether the Fed (and other central banks) will begin to ease the pace of interest rate hikes amid economic growth concerns. We cover all of these items and much more in this week’s newsletter, which you can download here.
Drought continues to expand, now covers nearly three-quarters of winter wheat areas
As of Oct. 25, 84% of the U.S. was experiencing abnormal dryness/drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, up two percentage points from the previous week. While many areas of the western and central U.S. received some rains, “antecedent dryness led to another week of degradations for many not receiving rainfall, even in areas where temperatures were cooler than normal this week. Warm conditions and high winds further exacerbated conditions in drier areas across the Great Plains. Fortunately, in areas seeing the heaviest rainfall amounts, particularly across the Southern Plains and Ozarks, some improvements were also warranted.”
First Thing Today | October 28, 2022
Price pressure overnight... Grain and soy complex futures were pressured overnight by outside markets and concerns about demand. As of 6:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans are mostly 6 to 8 cents lower, SRW wheat futures are 5 to 6 cents lower, HRW futures are 8 to 10 cents lower and HRS wheat is 2 to 3 cents lower. Front-month crude oil futures are around 65 cents lower and the U.S. dollar index is around 100 points higher.
Mortgage Rates Above 7% Significantly Impacting U.S. Housing Market
Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'violently assaulted' by assailant at home. USDA daily export sales: 126,000 metric tons of soybeans to China during the 2022-2023 marketing year; 198,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to Spain during the 2022-2023 marketing year. Russia continued its assault on Ukraine’s electric grid...
Russia Threatens U.S. Satellites |October 27, 2022
Xi Jinping extends hand of friendship to U.S., Biden administration mulls bolstering northeastern heating oil supplies and Rail Union members vote 'no' on a fresh labor agreement... As of Oct. 25, 84% of the U.S. was experiencing abnormal dryness/drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, including 74% of winter wheat...
