We are writing this letter to ask the people of the 84th district to vote for Angie King to be our next State Representative. We believe that she is not in this race by chance, but by God’s choosing for a time such as this. We need people who will stand for the life of the unborn in Columbus, especially now that that Roe v. Wade was overturned and the power has now been given back to the state.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO