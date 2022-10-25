Read full article on original website
hobokengirl.com
26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: brand name dry shampoos recalled in NJ; special needs programming expands in JC; Madewell now open in Hoboken; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III Dies At 75
Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III has died at the age of 73 after serving for decades as a pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City’s Harlem community. “It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of […] The post Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III Dies At 75 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered as 'major pillar in the Harlem community' as beloved pastor dies
The Rev. Al Sharpton called Butts a major pillar in the Harlem community. "He was a dominant faith and academic leader for decades," Sharpton said in a statement.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
theobserver.com
St. Paul’s Ave., off Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City, will be closed this weekend
The New Jersey Department of Transportation will conduct a railroad crossing rehabilitation project requiring the closure and detour of St. Paul’s Avenue in Jersey City, Hudson County. Beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, until 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, NJDOT’s contractor, Tracks Unlimited, is scheduled to close and...
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
3 postal workers robbed in Newark, NJ — Blue collection boxes not safe?
NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
roi-nj.com
B6 sells 2 development sites in Jersey City (98,518 sq. ft.) for $21.65M
B6 Real Estate Advisors announced Thursday it has completed the sale of two development sites in Jersey City — totaling close to 100,000 square feet — for $21.65 million. The names of the seller and the buyer were not disclosed. The sites break down as follows:. 70 Mallory...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
hudsoncountyview.com
Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City
One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
theobserver.com
(RAW VIDEO) Fire today at Elm St. & Seeley Ave.
A fire broke out late this morning — just shortly before noon — at the southeast corner of Elm Street and Seeley Avenue in Kearny. Details of the blaze to follow as they become available. Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer,...
Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in
Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
This is a cool, lively NJ restaurant for your next celebration
If you’re ever in a party mood in New Jersey, but just don’t feel like going to New York to get the vibe, there is one place where you can have the best of both worlds. The two P’s: Party and Proximity. I am a strong believer...
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
jcitytimes.com
Study: Relatively Few Young People Own Homes in Jersey City
It’s well known that Jersey City is a renter’s town. Fully 70% of the people here pay a landlord and not a bank or mortgage company for the roof over their head. Now, a new study from SmartAsset, a website for financial advisors, is providing more detail on who actually owns their home or condo in Jersey City. The takeaway: not “young people” under 35.
hobokengirl.com
The Artist Behind Jersey City Heights’ Dia de Los Muertos + Giant Puppet Parade
While there are unique Halloween 2022 celebrations throughout the Hoboken and Jersey City area, there is a very special annual event that happens in Jersey City Heights’ Riverview-Fisk Park. Taking place on Sunday, October 30th, the Riverview Farmers Market will host the 8th annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival (also known as Dias de Los Muertos, since it runs for multiple days) in partnership with local Mexican-American artist Santiago Cohen.
essexnewsdaily.com
Oct. 19 fire destroys four homes on Amherst Street in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Oct. 19, a fire damaged multiple buildings on Amherst Street near Central Avenue in East Orange. According to East Orange public information officer Connie Jackson, the four-alarm fire broke out at approximately 4:18 a.m. at 135 Amherst St. and quickly spread to three neighboring houses: 131, 137 and 139 Amherst St.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
