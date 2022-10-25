ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hobokengirl.com

26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: brand name dry shampoos recalled in NJ; special needs programming expands in JC; Madewell now open in Hoboken; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
HipHopWired

Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III Dies At 75

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III has died at the age of 73 after serving for decades as a pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City’s Harlem community. “It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of […] The post Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III Dies At 75 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

3 postal workers robbed in Newark, NJ — Blue collection boxes not safe?

NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City

One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

(RAW VIDEO) Fire today at Elm St. & Seeley Ave.

A fire broke out late this morning — just shortly before noon — at the southeast corner of Elm Street and Seeley Avenue in Kearny. Details of the blaze to follow as they become available. Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer,...
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in

Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Study: Relatively Few Young People Own Homes in Jersey City

It’s well known that Jersey City is a renter’s town. Fully 70% of the people here pay a landlord and not a bank or mortgage company for the roof over their head. Now, a new study from SmartAsset, a website for financial advisors, is providing more detail on who actually owns their home or condo in Jersey City. The takeaway: not “young people” under 35.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

The Artist Behind Jersey City Heights’ Dia de Los Muertos + Giant Puppet Parade

While there are unique Halloween 2022 celebrations throughout the Hoboken and Jersey City area, there is a very special annual event that happens in Jersey City Heights’ Riverview-Fisk Park. Taking place on Sunday, October 30th, the Riverview Farmers Market will host the 8th annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival (also known as Dias de Los Muertos, since it runs for multiple days) in partnership with local Mexican-American artist Santiago Cohen.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Oct. 19 fire destroys four homes on Amherst Street in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Oct. 19, a fire damaged multiple buildings on Amherst Street near Central Avenue in East Orange. According to East Orange public information officer Connie Jackson, the four-alarm fire broke out at approximately 4:18 a.m. at 135 Amherst St. and quickly spread to three neighboring houses: 131, 137 and 139 Amherst St.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

