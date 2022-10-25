The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the Warriors’ win over the Heat, and NBA “panic teams” through the season’s first two weeks (3:57). Then, Bill talks with Fox Sports and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about the Chiefs trading for WR Kadarius Toney, updated Super Bowl odds, and which NFL teams could be in real trouble (36:41), before talking with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about the NFL’s shift toward running QBs, questionable coaching, the Falcons under-utilization of TE Kyle Pitts, some Week 8 games, and more (1:02:09). Finally, Schrager comes back on to discuss the death of the three-team NFL parlay, favorite matchups for the week, and the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 8 (1:35:06).

2 DAYS AGO