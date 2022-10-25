Read full article on original website
Texans vs. Titans: 3 to Watch in Week 8
As the Houston Texans prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 of the 2022 season, Texans Daily highlights three players/units on whom Houston fans might want to keep watch.
Our AP top 25 ballot: UCF football is in, and the top 3 confuse us
Florida has a presence, again, on my AP top 25 ballot thanks to UCF. But let’s start at the top, where the Tennessee-Ohio State-Georgia trifecta is confusing me more than ever. The Volunteers unquestionably have the best resume, with the thrilling win over Alabama plus lopsided victories over LSU...
AP sources: Big 12 agrees to 6-year extension with ESPN, Fox
The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference's media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of the...
LeBron James Calls On Elon Musk To Address 'Scary AF' Explosion Of N-Word On Twitter
"So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech,” James tweeted.
The Ringer
NBA Panic Watch With Rob Mahoney, Plus the Scrambling QB Era and Million-Dollar Picks
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the Warriors’ win over the Heat, and NBA “panic teams” through the season’s first two weeks (3:57). Then, Bill talks with Fox Sports and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about the Chiefs trading for WR Kadarius Toney, updated Super Bowl odds, and which NFL teams could be in real trouble (36:41), before talking with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about the NFL’s shift toward running QBs, questionable coaching, the Falcons under-utilization of TE Kyle Pitts, some Week 8 games, and more (1:02:09). Finally, Schrager comes back on to discuss the death of the three-team NFL parlay, favorite matchups for the week, and the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 8 (1:35:06).
The Ringer
Bennedict Mathurin’s Hot Start Is No Fluke
If you’re a casual NBA fan, Friday night might be the only time you’ll get to watch the Pacers play all season. Indiana will play in Washington, in the first game of an ESPN doubleheader, but it’s the Pacers’ only scheduled game this season on ESPN, ABC, or TNT.
