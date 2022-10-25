It was a relatively boring day out west on Saturday, which is a good thing for the health of the Pac-12 Conference. That simply means that none of the good, ranked teams lost games to the bad, unranked teams. No. 8 Oregon beat California. No. 10 USC beat Arizona. No. 12 UCLA beat Stanford. No. 14 Utah beat Washington State. With that consistency, the Pac-12 was able to take advantage of the chaos that took place elsewhere in the top 25, where a total of 7 ranked teams ended up losing. Everyone but Oregon was able to move up in the ESPN...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 14 MINUTES AGO