This is the stuff, Ringer-Verse! Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson gather one last time to discuss their favorite moments of the first season of House of the Dragon (05:22). They also share their final words and thank each other for a wonderful pod run (40:50). Then they have an in-depth chat with series showrunner and director Greg Yaitanes to discuss the nuances of the first season (52:53). Later, they take a look at your emails in a non-book-spoiler segment (93:10) before heading to the citadel library and predicting what might happen in Season 2 with all the book spoilers you can imagine (1:59:19).

2 DAYS AGO