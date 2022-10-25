ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

College Football HQ

College football teams on upset alert for Week 9

We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl

Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
Bleacher Report

Ranking the College Football Power 5 Conferences

At more than halfway through the 2022 college football season, we have a pretty good idea of which teams are for real and which are not. We also have a good handle on which conferences are the strongest. To determine the exact order of each of the Power Five conferences,...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Arch Manning to Enroll at Texas in January Ahead of Freshman Season

Arch Manning isn't waiting to get started at Texas. According to Anwar Richardson of Rivals, Manning will enroll at the school in January:. Manning, the top overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports' composite rankings, committed to the Longhorns in June over schools like Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Clemson, among others.
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

5-Star CB Cormani McClain Commits to Miami over Alabama, Florida, More

Cormani McClain, a 5-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's decided to play college football at Miami. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacted to the news:. McClain emerged as an intriguing two-way contributor at Lake Gibson High School in Florida, where he played both corner and wide...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl projections

We are over halfway through what has been a roller coaster of a season for the University of Louisville football team. The Cardinals are 4-3 and headed with a meeting against No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium on the docket. Louisville is two wins from being...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Ja'marr Chase Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks with Hip Injury; Could Be Put on IR

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be sidelined for approximately four-to-six weeks with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chase, who saw a hip specialist Wednesday, could be placed on injured reserve. He suffered the injury in an Oct. 16 win over the New Orleans Saints and re-aggravated it in last weekend's win over the Atlanta Falcons, per Schefter.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer reveals College Football Playoff expansion thoughts

It’s been a few years since three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer has coached in a college football game for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But as an analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, he’s now free to give his opinions about the ever-changing college football landscape. And this week, he gave his thoughts on College Football Playoff expansion.
Bleacher Report

Texas A&M Will No Longer Play Kanye West's 'Power' After Antisemitic Comments

In the wake of Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments, Texas A&M will no longer play one of his songs that has been a staple of their pregame football activities. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told reporters the school would stop playing "Power" during the Aggies' entrance for home games at Kyle Field.
Bleacher Report

3 Players Jets Must Consider Trading for at 2022 NFL Deadline

The New York Jets suffered two massive blows to their offense in Week 7. The AFC East side worked quickly to remedy its running back situation by acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson will partner with Michael Carter to replace Breece Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on Sunday.
Bleacher Report

Matt Ryan 'Disappointed' but Supports Colts After Being Benched for Sam Ehlinger

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan spoke with reporters two days after the team revealed he would be benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger, noting that he was "disappointed" on a personal level but that he would "move forward" and would be "here for the team." James Boyd @RomeovilleKid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Matt Rhule Was Reportedly Fixated on Sam Darnold Before 2021 Trade to Panthers

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reportedly heavily influenced the front office's decision to trade for quarterback Sam Darnold during the 2021 offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday a team source described Rhule's leadership approach was to "wear everybody out" until he got what he wanted, with the Darnold deal being one key example.
Bleacher Report

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte

Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
CHARLOTTE, NC

