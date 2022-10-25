Read full article on original website
Related
College football teams on upset alert for Week 9
We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl
Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
ESPN analysts on if close win changes way playoff committee views Clemson
Fifth-ranked Clemson staved off an upset bid from then-No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday at Death Valley, erasing a double-digit deficit to beat the Orange, 27-21, after trailing at halftime. On ESPN’s College (...)
College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 9
Free predictions and picks against the spread for Top 25 college football (NCAAF) games in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
College football game odds, betting lines for Week 9: Ohio State, Georgia favored
The last Saturday of October is finally here, setting up an important weekend of rivalries and conference matchups that could go a long way in shaping how the College Football Playoff eventually looks. There are two major showdowns in the SEC this week: Georgia and Florida both come off bye weeks ...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich update their top 4 teams entering Week 9
Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich updated their top 4 teams in college football heading into Week 9. The top 4 teams will reach the College Football Playoff in December at the end of the regular season. The top 4 could see a major change in the final month of the season.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Pick For College Football's Best Team
As Week 9 approaches in the 2022 college football season, several teams have begun to separate themselves in the race for the College Football Playoff. Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson and TCU make up the six remaining undefeated teams this year, and the AP Top 25 Poll ranks ...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the College Football Power 5 Conferences
At more than halfway through the 2022 college football season, we have a pretty good idea of which teams are for real and which are not. We also have a good handle on which conferences are the strongest. To determine the exact order of each of the Power Five conferences,...
Bleacher Report
Arch Manning to Enroll at Texas in January Ahead of Freshman Season
Arch Manning isn't waiting to get started at Texas. According to Anwar Richardson of Rivals, Manning will enroll at the school in January:. Manning, the top overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports' composite rankings, committed to the Longhorns in June over schools like Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Clemson, among others.
Bleacher Report
5-Star CB Cormani McClain Commits to Miami over Alabama, Florida, More
Cormani McClain, a 5-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's decided to play college football at Miami. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacted to the news:. McClain emerged as an intriguing two-way contributor at Lake Gibson High School in Florida, where he played both corner and wide...
Ohio State picks up crystal ball predictions for two highly touted recruits
We’re mid-way through the 2022 college football season and Ohio State is looking like a real national championship contender. Even though the schedule has been lackluster thanks to opponents not living up to their hype, the Buckeyes have taken care of business in dominating fashion. Because Ohio State is...
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
We are over halfway through what has been a roller coaster of a season for the University of Louisville football team. The Cardinals are 4-3 and headed with a meeting against No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium on the docket. Louisville is two wins from being...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Ja'marr Chase Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks with Hip Injury; Could Be Put on IR
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be sidelined for approximately four-to-six weeks with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chase, who saw a hip specialist Wednesday, could be placed on injured reserve. He suffered the injury in an Oct. 16 win over the New Orleans Saints and re-aggravated it in last weekend's win over the Atlanta Falcons, per Schefter.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals College Football Playoff expansion thoughts
It’s been a few years since three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer has coached in a college football game for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But as an analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, he’s now free to give his opinions about the ever-changing college football landscape. And this week, he gave his thoughts on College Football Playoff expansion.
Bleacher Report
Texas A&M Will No Longer Play Kanye West's 'Power' After Antisemitic Comments
In the wake of Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments, Texas A&M will no longer play one of his songs that has been a staple of their pregame football activities. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told reporters the school would stop playing "Power" during the Aggies' entrance for home games at Kyle Field.
Big Ten Reveals Ohio State’s 2023 Conference Football Schedule
With divisions still intact, the Buckeyes have crossover games against Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Bleacher Report
3 Players Jets Must Consider Trading for at 2022 NFL Deadline
The New York Jets suffered two massive blows to their offense in Week 7. The AFC East side worked quickly to remedy its running back situation by acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson will partner with Michael Carter to replace Breece Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Matt Ryan 'Disappointed' but Supports Colts After Being Benched for Sam Ehlinger
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan spoke with reporters two days after the team revealed he would be benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger, noting that he was "disappointed" on a personal level but that he would "move forward" and would be "here for the team." James Boyd @RomeovilleKid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>...
Bleacher Report
Matt Rhule Was Reportedly Fixated on Sam Darnold Before 2021 Trade to Panthers
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reportedly heavily influenced the front office's decision to trade for quarterback Sam Darnold during the 2021 offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday a team source described Rhule's leadership approach was to "wear everybody out" until he got what he wanted, with the Darnold deal being one key example.
Bleacher Report
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte
Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
Comments / 0