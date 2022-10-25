Read full article on original website
Meta to Drop $3B to Cut Down Its Office Space
Meta might be expected to create a New York City campus around Pennsylvania Station, but the firm plans to drop serious coin to get out of office leases as it works to cut costs. Facebook’s parent company will spend at least $2.9 billion from the end of this year through...
Extell Lands $425M Construction Loan for UES Medical Building
Extell Development has landed $425 million of construction financing to build a medical office building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side that is partially preleased to the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), Commercial Observer can first report. A consortium led by InterVest Capital Partners — formerly Wafra Capital Partners —...
Vornado Had Outsize Role in Penn Station Development, Lawsuit Claims
A lawsuit is trying to throw the Pennsylvania Station megadevelopment off the rails. Community groups and tenants of a building that would be demolished under the project sued Empire State Development (ESD) on Wednesday, accusing ESD of breaking environmental regulations to push the renovation of Penn Station forward. The suit also claims ESD is allowing Vornado Realty Trust, the owner of much of the land slated for development, to improperly influence the redesign’s funding plan.
Manhattan’s 425 Park Avenue Officially Opens at 85 Percent Leased
Sacred, hallowed, heroic, iconic. These were among the adjectives used to describe Park Avenue by those behind the construction of its newest skyscraper at an Oct. 26 event marking its opening. David Levinson and Robert Lapidus, the partners behind L&L Holding Company, talked about the travails of building 425 Park...
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
