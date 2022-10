Words by Quinda Verheul (@avoidtheavoid), photos by James Hayden (@jamesmarkhayden) and Quinda Verheul. When I’m out there riding my bike, away from cars and the noise of the city, breathing, and moving along with the curves of the landscape, I’m at my best. Maybe it sounds cliché, but I don’t care. This is where I feel at home.

