KVUE

Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
KVUE

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
