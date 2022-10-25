Read full article on original website
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin hospitals asking for discretion going to ERs as they see uptick in pediatric cases
Hospitals in Austin say they're seeing more kids in their emergency rooms with respiratory illnesses and flu.
fox7austin.com
Close to 10,000 doses of naloxone received by Travis County to distribute
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a nationwide crisis that’s hit home. "In the first six months of this year alone we’ve seen almost double the rate of fentanyl deaths and opioid deaths in our community," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown at a press conference Monday morning. The...
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
Williamson County man says daughter wasn’t showing up as registered voter despite her registering
Williamson County voter Bobby Knight said he was eager to sign his daughter up to vote, but when they arrived at a polling location on Monday, they were shocked to find out her name was not showing up.
Texas State sued for withholding data on student discipline for marijuana offenses
Who is being disciplined for marijuana offenses at Texas State University and who is not? That's the question at the center of a lawsuit filed against the university.
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff's Department
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office seized 63 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Oct. 25. According to the department, deputies found the drugs after stopping a vehicle on IH-35 for a traffic violation. While investigating the vehicle, deputies reportedly found the marijuana hidden inside luggage.
Affidavit: High-profile gang subset ‘controls’ downtown drug market
According to a drug arrest affidavit from earlier this week, gang drug activity has led to an increase in violent crimes including assault, robberies and murders in downtown Austin.
Mobile Loaves and Fishes breaks ground on village expansion; 1,400 more homes to come for homeless
Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city's homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.
Affidavit: Austin pedicab crash ejects passengers, driver arrested
Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Monday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
Austin woman trying for baby says Texas abortion law nearly caused her death
Amanda experienced complications in her pregnancy that meant she was inevitably going to lose her baby and threaten her life. But because of Texas' abortion law, the family had no choice but to wait until that miscarriage happened or wait until Amanda was sick enough doctors thought she could die.
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
Houston Chronicle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
318-unit affordable housing community now being built in south Austin
On Tuesday, construction began on a 318-unit, affordable housing community in southwest Austin, according to a release.
CBS Austin
APD says 11 firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition turned in during Gun Surrender Program
The Austin Police Department said 11 firearms and over 500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered on Tuesday during the Gun Surrender Program. The initiative, which resumed this year after a two-year hiatus, aims to promote responsible gun ownership and provide education on securing firearms. ALSO | Police arrest man accused...
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
KVUE
Overnight SWAT call for a disturbance with a gun in Austin
In the evening hours of Oct. 25, Austin police received a disturbance call regarding an individual with a gun. SWAT was called on scene and the scene remains ongoing.
1 taken into custody after SWAT callout in southeast Austin
The Austin Police Department said one was person taken into custody Wednesday after a SWAT callout in southeast Austin lasted over 12 hours.
