By AP
 4 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — A South African government spokesman says peace talks have begun between the warring Ethiopia and Tigray sides.

Bolsonaro, Lula’s final showdown unlikely to change Brazil race

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva traded barbs and accusations in a final debate that’s unlikely to be a game changer before Brazil’s Sunday runoff election. The meeting, hosted by Globo TV in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night, was the last chance for the candidates to reach millions of Brazilians before the vote. While polls show more than 90% of people have already made up their minds, any misstep could have an effect on those who are torn...
How COVID-19 damages lungs: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient battle that began in the primordial soup

Viruses and bacteria have a very long history. Because viruses can’t reproduce without a host, they’ve been attacking bacteria for millions of years. Some of those bacteria eventually became mitochondria, synergistically adapting to life within eukaryotic cells (cells that have a nucleus containing chromosomes). Ultimately, mitochondria became the powerhouses within all human cells. Fast-forward to the rise of novel coronaviruses like SARS-CoV-2, and the global spread of COVID-19. Approximately five per cent of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 suffer respiratory failure (low blood oxygen) requiring hospitalization. In Canada about 1.1 per cent of infected patients (almost 46,000 people) have died. This...
Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead. Xi has amassed a measure of power over China’s ruling party unseen since Mao Zedong, the leader from 1949 until his death in 1976. Xi's consolidation of power comes as the United States has updated its defense and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bolsonaro locking up farm votes, with boost from ex-minister

CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil (AP) — Tereza Cristina pours coffee for visitors to her home surrounded by vast soybean plantations in Brazil’s farm country. The guests sitting in wicker chairs on her porch are friends and farmers keen to hear how they can help President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election bid. Cristina, Bolsonaro’s former agriculture minister, has become the face of the far-right president in Mato Grosso do Sul state — one of the agribusiness strongholds that is an important part of his effort to overcome leftist former...
ALASKA STATE
Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made their final appeals for support ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff vote following an acrimonious face-to-face debate. The right-wing Bolsonaro took part in a motorcycle rally Saturday in Belo Horizonte, capital of a state that generally winds up backing the winner — and where he finished second to his leftist competitor in the initial round of voting. ...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal; Biden slams move

Russia pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports after drone strikes against its naval vessels, a move that threatens to exacerbate the global food crisis and send prices soaring again. “It’s purely outrageous,” President Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware. “It’s going to increase starvation.” Saturday’s move came hours after Russia said Ukraine carried out an attack on its Black Sea fleet off...
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still the strongest of the 61 quakes that have occurred in the country this year. At least 11 homes were damaged, including broken...
UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy said 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005, and he called for immediate action to calm “an explosive situation” and move toward renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. Tor Wennesland told the U.N. Security Council that “mounting hopelessness, anger and tension have once again erupted into a deadly cycle of violence that is increasingly difficult to contain,” and “too many people, overwhelmingly Palestinian have...
Government drops plan to combat anti-Muslim hatred with official definition of Islamophobia

The government has dropped work on an official definition of Islamophobia that was promised over three years ago amid mounting concern over inaction on the issue.Muslims are the most targeted group for religious hate crimes in England and Wales, while a string of scandals have exposed anti-Muslim hatred within the Conservative Party.Ministers will be questioned on the issue in parliament on Tuesday, which marks the start of Islamophobia Awareness Month.Labour MP Afzal Khan is to raise a point of order asking why successive prime ministers have not responded to any of his letters concerning the bigotry for two years.“Their lack...
Study: More than 7 million displaced people within Ukraine

PARIS — According to a study by international agencies, more than 7 million people were displaced within Ukraine by August. Most of them are women, with almost a third having been displaced more than once, according to a joint report by the EU asylum agency, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, and the International Organization for Migration, or IOM, released on Friday. At the same time, more...
Palestinian attacker killed after shooting Israeli in West Bank

TEL AVIV — In an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian gunman shot dead an Israeli and injured three other Israeli men, some of them seriously. One Palestinian was also slightly wounded for reasons still unknown, the Magen David Adom rescue service announced on Saturday evening. The attacker was shot dead by a security guard near the city of Hebron, according to the Israeli army....
Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect were among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards who were honored Friday at a royal gala. Spain’s royal family attended the annual event in northern Spain, where the eight winners of the Princess of Asturias Awards received their medals. Adam Michnik, a former Polish dissident who was a prominent figure in Poland’s Solidarity...
S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered in Itaewon for festivities on Saturday night. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving...
Women's clinic in South Sudan a casualty of distracted world

MINGKAMAN, South Sudan (AP) — In a country where the maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the world, a small clinic dedicated to reproductive health care for more than 200,000 people is about to be shut down. The worried-looking mothers know too well what might happen next. “If the hospital closes, we will die more because we are poor,” said one expectant mother who gave her name only as Chuti. She was attending a monthly checkup at the Mingkaman reproductive health clinic...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

