Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
kalb.com
No injuries reported after bus hits vehicle Friday morning
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a Rapides Parish School bus hit a sedan Friday morning at the Hill Street and Oxford Street intersection around 7 a.m. No one was injured. APD said it was a minor incident. Another school bus came to bring the students...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 28, 2022, that on October 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Robert Holden, 66, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
cenlanow.com
APD investigating Friday morning armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred this morning at a business on Lee Street. At approximately 4 a.m., APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 3500 block of...
kalb.com
GPSO investigating hoax emergency report about Montgomery High School
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a hoax 911 report about Montgomery High School. However, the School Resource Officer and deputies that were on the scene confirmed that there was no emergency. GPSO is currently working to identify the hoax caller.
kalb.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
kalb.com
APD seeking 2 suspects in connection with armed robbery on Lee Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that happened Friday morning (Oct. 28) at a business on Lee Street. APD said they received a report about the armed robbery around 4 a.m. They learned that two males wearing...
kalb.com
Unrestrained Winnfield man killed in two-vehicle crash
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Hwy 126 at Cut Thru Road. According to Louisiana State Police, Robert Holden, 66, was a passenger who died in the crash that happened around 5 p.m. LSP said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Day two of the trial of David Burns, 46, of Boyce began Friday, Oct. 28. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. Part I - 12:30 p.m. It’s day two of testimony in the Courtney Coco...
kalb.com
Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. It’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week. Out of the three nominations which one was the best. Watch the highlights and determine for yourself by voting in the poll below.
kalb.com
Reward being offered for info on 2020 Jena homicide
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Jena back in October 2020. On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., LPSO responded to a shooting at 1593 Church...
kalb.com
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
Louisiana man arrested, accused of first-degree rape
An Alexandria man faces several sex crime charges, including first-degree rape, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Shooting in Melville leaves victim seeking justice
A shooting in Melville has left one man hospitalized and afraid to return home.
kalb.com
Third person convicted in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A third person has been convicted in a case in which a 7-year-old child was deprived of food and water and severely beaten to the point where she had extensive bruising on her face and her eyes were swollen shut, according to authorities. Allen Clayton...
KPLC TV
Oberlin family picking up the pieces after EF2 tornado damages home
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - While there were thankfully no injuries reported when a tornado touched down in Oberlin on Tuesday, the storm left damaged buildings and trees in its wake. Mike Manuel says he was lucky during the 2020 hurricane season. But this time his luck ran out, “Delta and...
Easton Shelvin Jr. turned in by family for alleged second-degree murder
Easton Shelvin Jr. wanted for murder
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
klax-tv.com
GPSO Announces Correctional Facility Graduates
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Deputies Candace Whitstine, Gage Harvey, Anthony Nanneman, Jack Faraldo, and Damiea Cameron graduated from the Correctional Academy. The academy consists of training in Louisiana laws, defensive tactics, physical fitness and much more. Deputy Whitstine was chosen as the class...
Natchitoches Times
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made
A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
Comments / 0