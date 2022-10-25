ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

2 teens arrested in shooting of 11-year-old in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Maple Street and N. Chestnut Avenue. Officials confirm an 11-year-old girl was shot Friday evening. She is in stable condition. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, tampering...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Struthers couple charged with endangering children

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers couple is facing child endangering charges after police say their home was in deplorable condition. Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on Elm Street to check on the behavior of a child. Officers determined that Stephanie Anderson, 31, and Wayne...
STRUTHERS, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem funeral director faces sentencing for bribery

A Salem funeral director is scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to trying to bribe a local judge. Greenisen could face a sentence of up to 36 months in jail and a $10,000 fine but has asked the court for probation when Judge Megan Bickerton passes the sentence on January 27.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire investigated at Austintown factory

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out at an Austintown manufacturer. This started out as just a fire alarm call before midnight Thursday. Crews had to force their way inside a Precision Foam Fabrication in the 37-hundred block of Oakwood Avenue. No one was inside but...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy