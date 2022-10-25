(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty on five counts of rape of a minor. Josue Huertas-Alicia was found guilty on Sept. 14. He was sentenced on Oct. 18. The actual sentence is 15 years to life for each of the five counts […]

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO