TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week

The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News

Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) not expected to play vs. Saints

Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Waller is not expected to play against the New Orleans Saints after testing his hamstring during pregame warmups. Waller tweaked the hamstring in a Week 5 loss to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

Colts head coach Frank Reich's job status considered to be safe

When the Colts made their surprise move on Monday and inserted second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the starting line for Sunday's game against Washington, it immediately led to more questions. Was this, for instance, a move made by a head coach who needs to win? Felt the pressure to win?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 8 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to quarterbacks this season, while playing Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson in three of their seven games. The Dolphins are allowing a league-high 121.2 passer rating and 25.8 fantasy points per game to QBs when playing on the road in 2022. Goff has struggled in back-to-back games on the road, in which he scored fewer than six fantasy points in each, but he has averaged 24.9 fantasy PPG in his three home games this season.
NFL

Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers

The Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against a divisional foe Los Angeles historically struggles against. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday the team plans to activate wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve to suit up against the 49ers. Better yet, McVay believes the third-year wideout will be set to go full speed after missing most of training camp and L.A.'s first six games with a knee injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

Move The Sticks: Kadarius Toney & Robert Quinn trades

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Chiefs trading for Giants WR Kadarius Toney and also the Eagles trading for Bears DE Robert Quinn. Next, the pair look at how each first-place team in every division built its offensive line and how much of the offensive line is homegrown. Then, the duo preview the Week 8 matchup between the 49ers and Rams. To wrap up the show, the guys give names of college offensive tackles to watch out for.
NFL

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule). On a three-game skid, Aaron Rodgers heads into a Sunday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked total and scoring defense. The veteran quarterback hits a new low this season when the Packers' offense gets shut out by Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's imposing unit.
WASHINGTON STATE

