NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to quarterbacks this season, while playing Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson in three of their seven games. The Dolphins are allowing a league-high 121.2 passer rating and 25.8 fantasy points per game to QBs when playing on the road in 2022. Goff has struggled in back-to-back games on the road, in which he scored fewer than six fantasy points in each, but he has averaged 24.9 fantasy PPG in his three home games this season.

2 DAYS AGO