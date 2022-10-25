Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQZack Love
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”Stephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
NFL
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday's win 'not serious'
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each exited Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries, but head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that neither is believed to have suffered a serious ailment. "They are not serious," Harbaugh said. "Rashod was...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral
It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
Tom Brady has more than Ravens to worry about Thursday after reported ultimatum from Giselle
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, and they haven’t been playing their best ball heading in. In fact, the Buccaneers have been pretty bad, losing back-to-back games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. This is the type of...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week
The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News
Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
NFL
Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) not expected to play vs. Saints
Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Waller is not expected to play against the New Orleans Saints after testing his hamstring during pregame warmups. Waller tweaked the hamstring in a Week 5 loss to...
NFL
Colts head coach Frank Reich's job status considered to be safe
When the Colts made their surprise move on Monday and inserted second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the starting line for Sunday's game against Washington, it immediately led to more questions. Was this, for instance, a move made by a head coach who needs to win? Felt the pressure to win?
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 8 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to quarterbacks this season, while playing Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson in three of their seven games. The Dolphins are allowing a league-high 121.2 passer rating and 25.8 fantasy points per game to QBs when playing on the road in 2022. Goff has struggled in back-to-back games on the road, in which he scored fewer than six fantasy points in each, but he has averaged 24.9 fantasy PPG in his three home games this season.
NFL
Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers
The Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against a divisional foe Los Angeles historically struggles against. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday the team plans to activate wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve to suit up against the 49ers. Better yet, McVay believes the third-year wideout will be set to go full speed after missing most of training camp and L.A.'s first six games with a knee injury.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 slot receivers heading into Week 8. Before we...
NFL
Giants need to re-sign Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley; plus, top 5 game wreckers and Sam Ehlinger's traits
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. Who are the most disruptive defenders in the NFL right now? My top five!. A scouting report on the Colts' new starting quarterback. But first, a...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Kadarius Toney & Robert Quinn trades
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Chiefs trading for Giants WR Kadarius Toney and also the Eagles trading for Bears DE Robert Quinn. Next, the pair look at how each first-place team in every division built its offensive line and how much of the offensive line is homegrown. Then, the duo preview the Week 8 matchup between the 49ers and Rams. To wrap up the show, the guys give names of college offensive tackles to watch out for.
NFL
NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule). On a three-game skid, Aaron Rodgers heads into a Sunday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked total and scoring defense. The veteran quarterback hits a new low this season when the Packers' offense gets shut out by Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's imposing unit.
Comments / 0