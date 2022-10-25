Charges: Fugitive accused of shooting girlfriend was "up for 4-5 days doing cocaine" 00:53

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota fugitive has been charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in a St. Paul alleyway last week.

Jeremy White, 29, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Ramsey County court documents. Investigators say he was released from Minnesota Department of Corrections custody earlier this month and cut off his GPS bracelet four days before the alleged attack.

Jeremy White Minnesota Department of Corrections

A criminal complaint states someone called 911 Wednesday around 3:45 a.m. after hearing a man and woman arguing near the 1100 block of Sims Avenue. The caller said he saw the man hitting the woman with an object, and after the couple left his line of sight, he heard a gunshot.

Responding officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her face. She was unable to speak, but wrote on a notepad that White had shot her and then driven from the scene.

Two days after the shooting, police conducted a nonverbal interview with the woman, whose jaw was wired shut because of an upcoming surgery. The complaint states she indicated White may have shot her because "he had been up for 4-5 days doing cocaine." The two had been dating for a year-and-a-half.

White has been convicted of four violent felonies, according to the complaint. The DOC website currently lists him as a fugitive.