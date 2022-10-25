Read full article on original website
Star Wars Eclipse to Reportedly Feature New Race, Political Story; Plot Details Surface Online in a Controlled Leak
Details about Quantic Dream’s RPG Star Wars Eclipse were leaked on the internet recently, which shed light on the game’s story and the introduction of a new race. However, it appears that these details were leaked intentionally. On the Sacred Symbols podcast (via VGC), Colin Moriarty revealed all...
Rainbow Six Extraction - After Effect Gameplay Trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction's limited-time event, After Effect, is available now until November 17, 2022. Check out the new trailer for the After Effect crisis event. The event brings a new enemy, new REACT tech, and new cosmetic rewards. In After Effect, Operators must search for the invaluable Parasite Nucleus, carry...
Pixelshire - Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Learn the ins and outs of Pixelshire in this new trailer featuring commentary from the team that will highlight key features of the upcoming game. Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox that mixes life sim elements with town-building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, mastering trades, getting to know your neighbors, and exploring the continent of Arcadia.
Apex Legends - Meet Catalyst: Character Trailer
Meet Catalyst, a defensive conjurer and a Legend who'll do anything to protect her home. Get to know more about Catalyst, Apex Legends' new defensive conjurer, in this latest trailer for the free-to-play hero shooter game, including a look at her combat skills like passive skill Barricade, tactical move Piercing Spikes, and Dark Veil ultimate skill.
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
Fall Guys - Falloween Event Trailer
Watch the cute, spooky trailer for Fall Guys' Falloween event, featuring various costumes, including Ghostbusters and more. The Falloween event in Fall Guys will be available from October 27 to October 31, 2022.
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
Saturnalia - Official Launch Trailer
Saturnalia is available now on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Explore the colorful, strange world of Saturnalia in this launch trailer for the survival horror adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia in the year 1989.
Genshin 3.2 Version Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact 3.2 is the next Genshin Impact update and will continue exactly where the Traveler left off in version 3.1. This version will answer a lot of questions as it will reach the conclusion of the Sumeru Archon Quest. However, this won't be the end of the Traveler's journey in Sumeru just like how the other regions were.
Mr. Sun's Hatbox - Official Demo Launch Trailer
Learn more about the story and objectives of Mr. Sun’s Hatbox, like base expansion and much more, from this upcoming slapstick, roguelite platformer game about getting the job done, no matter the cost. In Mr. Sun's Hatbox, upgrade your HQ, your team, and your tools so you can take...
Perish - Official Gameplay and Music Trailer
This new Perish trailer includes not only gameplay footage, but also that of the developers recording the music that will be used in-game with their own band. Perish is a stylish four-player FPS with a cross to bear. Slay hordes of creatures on the black sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to craven priests. Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain entrance to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations.
First Dwarf - Gameplay Trailer
First Dwarf is an RPG all about scavenging, building, and surviving, all while operating a mech. Learn more in Star Drifters' latest trailer.
Somerville, a New Game from the Ex-Inside Co-Creator, Arrives in November
Somerville - the new game from Limbo and Inside co-creator Dino Patti's new studio - will be released on November 15 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be included on Xbox Game Pass upon release. The studio revealed the launch date in a new, but...
Resident Evil 4 Remake: 13 Awesome Things We Noticed While Playing
After playing through the original Resident Evil 4 dozens of times on everything from GameCube to Meta Quest 2 VR, Brian Altano got to go hands-on with the first 45 minutes of Capcom's highly anticipated next-gen remake of this modern classic of survival-horror action. Is it noticeably scarier? Will it be darker than the original? Does it still have funny moments? Did they make any changes? Did the chainsaw guy get new abilities? The answer is yes, but there's so much more to talk about. Even though Resident Evil 4 Remake's announcement might have been spoiled by leaks, the first trailer got us plenty excited, and seeing uncut gameplay footage of it in action has us extremely excited. Between the newer first-person games, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 8 Village, and the classic third-person Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, Capcom has clearly been reaching for the moon with the RE Engine. RE4 is one of the best horror games of all time, so we cannot wait for its release date - March 24th, 2023 when it comes out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Riders Republic - Season 4 Halloween Event Trailer
Riders Republic's Season 4 Halloween event brings zombies to the game. During the event, the community's mission is to knock out the zombies, close the hatches, and save the Ridge before November 2, 2022. Watch as zombies take over in this trailer for the Halloween event.
Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is A Great Send-Off for Ethan
After much excitement, the DLC pack for the beloved Resident Evil Village is finally here. Titled The Winters’ Expansion, it contains a new story chapter called ‘Shadows of Rose’ as well as a bunch of new playable characters for the Mercenaries score-attack mode, and a few other editions. Regardless of how you feel about what it does for the story, I imagine this expansion will go a long way in boosting the longevity of Resident Evil Village for those who really loved the original game.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer
Learn more about the story and the conflict, see character classes, and more in this latest trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The upcoming remake of the strategy RPG features updated game design, fully-voiced cutscenes, improved graphics, and a re-orchestrated soundtrack. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, defend the glory of the Valerian...
Do ghosts really exist? Halloween is a haunting time of memories, dreams and ideas
Commentary on the October holiday by Fresno State professor.
Aussie Deals: 46% Carved off The Quarry, Three PC Freebies, Cheap Switch Controllers and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Týr, the "we have one at home" version of the God of war—it's Friday! Today's a pretty great day for PC freebies (three by my count). I should also like to take this opportunity to alert Halloween celebrators to Alien Isolation Collection for 80% off. That and this unofficial VR mod for it. If you somehow survive the coronary that's coming, see you on Monday.
The Sonic Prime Netflix Series and Sonic Frontiers Comparison - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Netflix Sonic Prime trailer gave us another look at Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Eggman as they all enter the Sonic multiverse. There are a few similarities it seems between the Sonic Prime Netflix series and Sonic Frontiers. We discuss the plots of both Sonic Prime and Sonic Frontiers. #SonicPrime is coming to Netflix December 15th, and with #SonicFrontiers coming very soon, it’s a great time to be a #Sonic fan. In other entertainment news, Venom 3 finds a director in Kelly Marcel with Tom Hardy set to reprise the role of the reluctant anti-hero Eddie Brock. And finally, KFC makes a Chainsaw Man reference!
