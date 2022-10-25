ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama endorses Wes Moore in Maryland governor's race

By Rohan Mattu
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Former President Barack Obama is stepping in to boost Democrat Wes Moore's bid to be Maryland's next governor.

Moore's campaign on Tuesday released a TV ad in which the 47th president endorses Moore, calling the candidate his friend.

"Now, at a time when so much of our politics is about tearing people down, Wes Moore is working to bring people together and lift them up," Moore said. "He wants to build an economy that works for everyone and schools that are second to none. Because Wes knows that Maryland is strongest when no one is left behind."

Obama became the first Black president of the United States when he was elected in 2009. Moore would be the first Black governor of Maryland if he wins in November.

Moore, who has held double-digit leads over Republican nominee Dan Cox in recent polls, is running to regain the governor's office for Democrats in a state where they outnumber Republicans 2-1. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited.

Moore took the crowded Democratic primary by leading former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.

An author, military veteran, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO, Moore first gained recognition for his 2010 bestselling memoir, "The Other Wes Moore."

"This endorsement from Barack Obama highlights the incredible coalition of support that Wes has gathered throughout his historic campaign," said campaign spokesperson Carter Elliott. "President Obama highlights Wes' mission to create a Maryland where no one is left behind, and that's the message we're sending across Maryland in these final weeks of the campaign."

