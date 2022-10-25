ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

invezz.com

Nearly one million people now own 1 bitcoin

The number has risen 12% this year as the value of one Bitcoin has tumbled. This amazing thing about Bitcoin is that, given it is run on blockchain technology, one can jump on-chain and get all kinds of data. If I was trying to find the number of bank accounts...
invezz.com

Should you buy MATIC after BitPay adds support for the cryptocurrency?

BItPay added support for the Polygon (MATIC) network on top of its services. BitPay app users are able to store, trade, and spend MATIC. The value of the MATIC cryptocurrency has jumped 21% in the last seven days. The crypto payments processing company BitPay now supports the Polygon protocol. Polygon...
invezz.com

Should you buy RUNE after THORChain suffers an outage due to a software bug?

THORChain (RUNE/USD) was halted on October 27, 2022, due to a software bug. THORChain, a blockchain network built on top of Cosmos (ATOM/USD), is essentially a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies across multiple networks in a non-custodial way. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market...
invezz.com

Bitstamp now supports PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay: what you need to know

PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay are on Bitstamp, adding to bank transfer and credit card as payment methods. Bitstamp’s support for PayPal makes it easy and faster for customers to buy crypto. Bitstamp, Europe’s largest crypto exchange recently ranked the top-rated centralized cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) in the world...
invezz.com

Should you buy FIL after the launch of the content delivery network Saturn?

Filecoin launched a new data delivery network known as Saturn. In the last 7 days, the FIL cryptocurrency saw an increase in value by 12%. Developments such as these will increase interest in FIL and lead to an increase in value. The developers behind the decentralized storage solution Filecoin (FIL/USD)...
invezz.com

Gleec Coin (GLEEC) to list on six top crypto exchanges

Gleec Coin (GLEEC) to list on six exchanges, including Changelly and Phemex. The listings increases liquidity for GLEEC and allows more people to buy, sell and trade. GLEEC is already available on some of the exchanges, with support expected on the rest soon. Gleec, a blockchain-powered decentralised digital ecosystem offering...
invezz.com

Hong Kong looks to legalise retail crypto trading: report

Hong Kong's plans on retail crypto trading come amid the city's push to become crypto hub. Regulators are considering mandatory licensing of crypto exchanges starting in 2023. Regulated exchanges will need to list a range of crypto assets, but adhere to certain standards. Cryptocurrency news out of Hong Kong indicate...
invezz.com

AXS price movement after release of batch of tokens to early investors and insiders

The value of AXS increased by 5% in the last 24 hours. Axie Infinity released the first batch tokens previously restricted tokens to early investors and insiders. Recipients sent $5.7 million worth of AXS to exchanges as a result of this. Axie Infinity began releasing previously restricted AXS tokens to...
invezz.com

Investors should start treating cloud stocks as ‘cyclical’: Cramer

Jim Cramer says "cloud" is no longer in the early innings. He wants cloud companies to focus on lowering headcount. WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF has been cut in half this year. Gone are the days when cloud used to be an “up and up again” story. It’s time to accept...
invezz.com

Half a billion dollars of Ethereum shorts liquidated as market rips upward

Liquidations of Ethereum short-traders topped half a billion across Wednesday and Thursday. Across all coins, $1.3 billion of short liquidations were triggered. Stock market moving sharply upward off softer interest rate expectations triggered the outsized crypto move. For crypto short sellers, it has been a good year. This week, however,...
invezz.com

Meta Platforms: ‘a company with amazing fundamentals, horrendous sentiment’

Meta Platforms stock loses another 20% after Q3 earnings report. Josh Brown reacts to its quarterly results on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Shares of the Facebook-parent are now down about 70% YTD. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), on Wednesday, said its profit was cut in half (versus last year) in the...
invezz.com

Metaverse Games That Will Change the Industry in 2023: Decentraland and Metacade

The market for metaverse gaming is expected to grow over 5000% by 2028. Decentraland lets you interact with the digital economy in a 3D virtual world. The metaverse is primed to be a pivotal turning point in how we interact with each other, from work and education to commerce and entertainment. Gaming will see some of the most substantial changes as the industry embraces metaverse technology and shifts towards greater immersion.
invezz.com

Why and when to buy WWE stock as it attempts a breakout

WWE stock has returned 58% YTD and remains bullish. The stock is good as a momentum buy or longer-term hold in a depressed market. WWE could retreat to the bottom of the ascending channel before proceeding higher. If you are looking for that Alpha stock in the market right now,...
invezz.com

EToro launches ESG investing tools to promote sustainable investments

ESG investing allows investors to take insight from the ESG ratings of a company before investing in their sto. EToro offers access to ESG scores for 2,700 investment assets. ESG scores are updated daily to reflect changes in company ratings and thus potential stocks performance. ESG investing is one of...
invezz.com

ETH price forecast after Google launches Cloud Node Engine for devs

Google has launched the Cloud Node Engine for Ethereum developers. These are fully managed services where customers will not need to hire their own teams. Ethereum’s value has seen an increase of 24% in the last seven days. Google announced that it would launch a cloud-based node for Ethereum...
invezz.com

Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials want crypto in their 401(k)

Almost 5 in 10 Gen Z and Millennials wish to see crypto added to retirement funds. 25% of workers invest in crypto outside of their 401(k), compared to 43% for Gen Z and 47% for Millennials. About 40% would like to have annuities added, while more than a third fancy...

