The market for metaverse gaming is expected to grow over 5000% by 2028. Decentraland lets you interact with the digital economy in a 3D virtual world. The metaverse is primed to be a pivotal turning point in how we interact with each other, from work and education to commerce and entertainment. Gaming will see some of the most substantial changes as the industry embraces metaverse technology and shifts towards greater immersion.

