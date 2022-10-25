This year, the College of Charleston Women’s and Gender Studies (WGS) Program’s 10th annual Yes! I’m a Feminist (YIAF) fundraising event will return to an in-person celebration. The WGS program and the WGS Community Advisory Board(CAB) are excited to celebrate feminism and the program’s achievements over the past 10 years. Free and open to the public, YIAF will take place on Nov. 4, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the College’s Stern Center Garden at 71 George St.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO