Charleston, SC

Yes! I’m a Feminist Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

This year, the College of Charleston Women’s and Gender Studies (WGS) Program’s 10th annual Yes! I’m a Feminist (YIAF) fundraising event will return to an in-person celebration. The WGS program and the WGS Community Advisory Board(CAB) are excited to celebrate feminism and the program’s achievements over the past 10 years. Free and open to the public, YIAF will take place on Nov. 4, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the College’s Stern Center Garden at 71 George St.
Department of Athletics Is on a Winning Streak

In alignment with the educational mission of the College of Charleston, the Department of Athletics aims to inspire and empower its student-athletes and staff to realize their intellectual, athletic and personal potential. “Embracing a culture of respect, integrity and inclusion, we serve as ambassadors for the College and a source...
