Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
Video: WWE star returns to old persona at the end of the October 24th 2022 RAW
After several weeks of a character change being teased, the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick has finally been dropped. In the main event of WWE RAW on October 24th 2022, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair lost a non-title match to Bayley after she was attacked by a woman who turned out to be Nikki. Nikki was dressed like her old persona and the announcers referred to her as Nikki Cross. Nikki also attacked Bayley after the match.
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
Goldberg Takes Huge Shot At Roman Reigns: “I Don’t Look Like…A Girl”
That’s a shot. A finishing move is one of the most important parts of any wrestler’s presentation. Having the right signature move is the kind of thing that can make anyone look like a star but even then it has to be done in a certain way. At some point different people are going to wind up using the same moves as others, and now one of the biggest stars in wrestling history doesn’t like how another star uses his signature move.
Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw
Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
“He Compared Himself To Roman Reigns, I Don’t Think That’s Even Close” – Ric Flair On Seth Rollins
When it comes to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns being on the same level, Rollins has a long way to go. That’s at least according to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Back in 2012, Rollins’ road to stardom began when he was in The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose at the time. Following the end of the stable in 2014, all three wrestlers would go on to become world champions.
NXT LVL Up Results – October 21, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the second week of the Saxton Era and that means…well very little really, as Saxton isn’t as well versed as Nigel McGuinness and not quite as good of a commentator as him either. That more or less leaves the wrestling to carry things and that is a hit or miss bet around here at best. Let’s get to it.
AEW Dynamite Results – October 26, 2022
We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
Lita Gives Props To WWE Raw Match
This week's "WWE Raw" closed with a women's match, as Bayley defeated "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title bout. WWE Hall Of Famer Lita was pleased to see the ladies of WWE given the spotlight. The four-time WWE Women's Champion took to Twitter during the main event last...
Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status, Already Quite The Success
That’s a change up. There are a lot of talented stars on the WWE roster and it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. It is hard enough for the fans, but there are also internal rankings for the wrestler with the company having the stars ranked in order of importance. There has now been a change on one of the rosters as a star has returned and made an immediate impact.
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
WWE Likely Changing Plans For Next Year’s Saudi Arabia Show
A change of schedule. There are a lot of WWE events throughout the year and some of them get a lot more attention than others. You know one of the bigger events when you see it and many of those take place in major stadiums. It means something when WWE goes to one of those bigger places and that will be the case again next year, but not as it normally happens.
AEW Stable Turns On Its Employer In Surprise Twist
They’re already done. AEW has quite a few stars on its roster and as a result, several of them have been grouped together into various stables. There have been all kinds throughout the company’s history and many have gone in different directions. It means something when one of them does something big and that certainly took place this week as well.
