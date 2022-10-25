Read full article on original website
Creators Feel ‘Screwed’ by Social Media And its Algorithms
New data has revealed that the majority of creators feel “screwed” by large social media platforms and their algorithms. Membership platform company Patreon conducted a survey of more than 1,500 creators across ten countries. According to the survey which was shared with Axios this week, 70 percent of...
How to Do Armchair Location Scouting for Outdoor Photos
Being an accomplished photographer means developing a range of complementary skills all of which combine in an agreeable process that, hopefully, results in good photographs. And while the technical and the artistic skills are crucial to a positive photographic outcome, they’ll all be for nothing if you haven’t got anything interesting to point your camera at in the first place.
You Have to Pay a Subscription to Use Pantone Colors in Photoshop Now
Last year, Adobe announced that it would be dropping the Pantone color system from its software, including Photoshop. While the two companies said that the change would be minimally invasive to workflows, that doesn’t appear to be the case. While Pantone colors have not historically been particularly important to...
FilmNeverDie Launches Compact Processor Despite Failed Kickstarter
Undeterred by the failure to reach its funding goal on Kickstarter last year, FilmNeverDie has unveiled its redesigned, “streamlined” Compact Processor 800 “take two.”. The original Film PRocessor 800 (CP800) was launched on Kickstarter in August 2021. It was designed to address the shortcomings of outdated and overused film processors by increasing reliability and reducing the cost associated with film processing. The campaign was unsuccessful, raising only $35,424 of its target goal of $233,031.
Instagram Head Says Reach of Reels and Photos Has Been ‘Rebalanced’
Instagram head Adam Mosseri says that Reels and photos should have the same reach on the app now after the company “rebalanced things” in the last month. Mosseri made the statements during his weekly Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram yesterday. During his AMA, an unnamed follower...
Fujifilm’s New Instax Printer Brings the Instant Film Look to Smartphones
Fujifilm has a new smartphone photo printer that gives the look of instant film without the extra camera. The Instax Square Link Smartphone Printer creates prints that are one-and-a-half times larger than its existing Mini line of smartphone printers. The Mini creates prints that are 54x86mm in total, using the same film as Fujifilm’s incredibly popular pastel-colored line of Instax Mini cameras.
