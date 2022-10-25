Read full article on original website
Man convicted in Northwood hotel murder loses appeal
A Toledo man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder has lost an appeal. Jerron Bryant, 21, requested the 6th District Court of Appeals that he be allowed to file a delayed appeal. A defendant has 30 days after being sentenced to file an appeal. Bryant was...
Guilty plea in Wood County murder cold case
The 40-year-old murder of a Toledo woman in Wood County has been resolved with a guilty plea. Kenneth Holmes, 68, was convicted of murder by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, 30. Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson made the announcement on Friday.
Northwood couple plead guilty to tying up child
The Northwood couple indicted for leaving a child tied up in their motel room have pleaded guilty. Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, appeared Oct. 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He had been indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and for knowingly...
Helen Ann George
Helen Ann George, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Garden City, Michigan passed away October 25, 2022. She was born May 26, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Adele (Cory) Moses. She married Louis M. George and he preceded her in death. Helen worked as...
Local Briefs
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
Alice LaHote
Alice T. LaHote, 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away October 26, 2022. She was born May 12, 1930 at home in Perrysburg Township to the late Ernest and Helen (Lepper) Haas. She married Donald LaHote on April 15, 1950 and he preceded her in death December 26, 2004. After her...
What would you do? Rossford academy students learn lessons from police simulator
ROSSFORD — Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy students took part in the multi-media interactive training room at the Penta Career Center. The final Wednesday class of the nine-week course included three training subjects: the MILO Range simulator, a body camera discussion and an introduction to Oggy the therapy dog.
Robert “Bob” Boyer
Robert “Bob” Boyer, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1939 to the late Dale and Alpha (Shafer) Boyer. Bob is survived by his children: Pamela (Michael) Henry of Bowling Green; Debra (Joe) Miller of Salisbury, Maryland; and Thomas Boyer of Toledo; 5 granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister Sue Mercer. He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Alpha; spouse Arlene; and sister Carolyn Romaker.
BGSU to host Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit
As a teacher shortage continues nationwide, Bowling Green State University is partnering with other higher education institutions and state and community leaders to host the Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit, which aims to identify collaborative solutions to the ongoing shortage. One of five regional summits being held across Ohio, the...
Roberta Hardin
Roberta Hardin, age 72, passed away on October 19, 2022. Roberta was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Robert Sr. and Ilene (Nixon) Allen. Roberta married George Hardin and they were married until he passed away on June 18th of this year. She is survived by her daughters: Lois Marie...
BGSU hosts Be the Match bone marrow registry drive
In an effort to help people living with rare illnesses get life-saving bone marrow and stem cell transplants, Bowling Green State University will host a Be the Match registry drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday at the Perry Field House. The drive is part of the university’s Well-O-Ween health...
Pastor has progressive vision, commited to LGBTQ community
The Rev. Jeff Schooley, Ph.D. is the new minister at First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. He officially started on Aug. 1, but will have the formal installation ceremony on Tuesday. Schooley previously served at First Presbyterian of Marysville, Ohio, and Center Presbyterian Church, of McMurray, Pennsylvania. Asked what attracted...
People are struggling, new BG High School should be on hold
On Nov. 8, Bowling Green City Schools voters are being asked to approve a levy financing a new high school. The board of education has provided minimal information as to how this levy will affect you financially. Many voters are not aware this levy was going to appear on the November ballot.
William “Bill” Wilhelm
William “Bill” Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, died Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
BGHS tax request needs to be scaled back
Bowling Green City Schools voters were not given the option to support a more affordable high school renovation with new additions. We can have what our students need at less taxpayer expense. Why vote for the maximum tax and indebtedness?. The responsibility for decades of neglected school buildings lie with...
Browse local cookbooks at library during new interactive display
The Wood County District Public Library’s Local History Collection contains an assortment of local cookbooks. Enjoy a display of these items during WCDPL’s Local Cookbook Interactive Display, running Nov. 7-28 at the Local History Collection on the second floor of the library, 251 N. Main St. Cookbooks will...
North Baltimore asks for support of levy for fire department
NORTH BALTIMORE — The village is asking its residents to support a tax that will pay for new equipment for its fire department. The amount being requested will not increase taxes as this new levy is taking the place of one that is expiring. “The fire levy is a...
Celebrating their strengths: Women in business network at luncheon
More than 75 women gathered together Tuesday to celebrate their strengths in running a business. Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, was the keynote speaker at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s fourth Women in Business luncheon. Also sharing advice on operating a successful business were...
Perry collects all-conference honors at MAC Cross Country Championships
ATHENS, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Mid-American Conference Championships at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Kailee Perry finished ninth overall to collect her second All-MAC honor in three years as the women’s team placed...
Become a Habitat Hero with the Wood County Park District
PERRYSBURG — Volunteer with the environmental conservation efforts of the Wood County Park District and be a Habitat Hero. Habitat Heroes will meet Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-noon at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. Registration is required. Tools, instruction, and refreshments are provided. Register by visiting...
