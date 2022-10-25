Robert “Bob” Boyer, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1939 to the late Dale and Alpha (Shafer) Boyer. Bob is survived by his children: Pamela (Michael) Henry of Bowling Green; Debra (Joe) Miller of Salisbury, Maryland; and Thomas Boyer of Toledo; 5 granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister Sue Mercer. He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Alpha; spouse Arlene; and sister Carolyn Romaker.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO