Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) take on the Boston Bruins (5-1-0) Tuesday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Stars vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

Dallas looks like it could be this year’s breakout team in the Western Conference as it has gotten elite goaltending. The biggest question is whether it has enough offense or can acquire it during the season to make a deep run.

The Stars suffered their 1st loss in regulation Monday, falling 4-2 at the Ottawa Senators, with backup G Scott Wedgewood taking his 2nd loss in as many starts.

Boston has gotten off to a great start as well, aided by the fact that this is its 5th home game in 7 games. RW David Pastrnak has picked up where he left off with 4 goals and 6 assists to start the year.

Stars at Bruins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 8:30 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Stars +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Bruins -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

: Stars +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Bruins -155 (bet $155 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Stars +1.5 (-190) | Bruins -1.5 (+150)

: Stars +1.5 (-190) | Bruins -1.5 (+150) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -101 | U: -120)

Stars at Bruins projected goalies

Jake Oettinger (4-0-0, 1.25 GAA, .959 SV%, 0 SO) vs. Linus Ullmark (4-0-0, 2.23 GAA, .929 SV%, 0 SO)

The 23-year-old potential Vezina candidate Oettinger has given up just 5 goals on 121 shots to start the year. He had a 2.53 GAA and .914 SV% in his second season last year, and the early indications point to a big step forward in 2022-23. He was great in his only start against the Bruins last year, stopping 25 of 26 shots en route to a 6-1 victory.

Ullmark has been good as well, stopping 130 of 140 shots over his first 5 games. He’ll have to hold off 23-year-old G Jeremy Swayman to keep the lion’s share of the starts, but Ullmark has vastly outplayed him on the young season. Ullmark had a rough game against Dallas last year, allowing 4 goals on 15 shots before he was pulled.

Stars at Bruins picks and predictions

Prediction

Stars 3, Bruins 2

Dallas will be tested here on the back end of a back-to-back in the finale of a 4-game road trip. It’s early in the season, and they should have the legs to overcome a physical Bruins team. Oettinger gives Dallas a chance to sneak one out, potentially in overtime.

Take the STARS (+125).

There’s too much juice on the Stars +1.5 (-190). However, what I can recommend is that the Bruins don’t get to Oettinger for 4 goals in regulation. Dallas’ 2.0 goals allowed per game is tops in the league, so take BRUINS UNDER 3.5 TOTAL GOALS IN REGULATION (-140).

I love the Under here, and I think it should be and probably will nerf to 5.5 before puck drop. As mentioned, the Stars aren’t giving up many goals. Boston is 3rd in the league with 4.3 goals per game, but they’ve posted 5 goals in 4 straight games, but only one of them featured legit netminders.

The Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings between these teams in Boston and 7-2 across their last 9 overall. Take the UNDER 6.5 (-115).

