ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLOdo_0iloSbRj00

The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) take on the Boston Bruins (5-1-0) Tuesday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Stars vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

Dallas looks like it could be this year’s breakout team in the Western Conference as it has gotten elite goaltending. The biggest question is whether it has enough offense or can acquire it during the season to make a deep run.

The Stars suffered their 1st loss in regulation Monday, falling 4-2 at the Ottawa Senators, with backup G Scott Wedgewood taking his 2nd loss in as many starts.

Boston has gotten off to a great start as well, aided by the fact that this is its 5th home game in 7 games. RW David Pastrnak has picked up where he left off with 4 goals and 6 assists to start the year.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Stars at Bruins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Stars +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Bruins -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Stars +1.5 (-190) | Bruins -1.5 (+150)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -101 | U: -120)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Stars at Bruins projected goalies

Jake Oettinger (4-0-0, 1.25 GAA, .959 SV%, 0 SO) vs. Linus Ullmark (4-0-0, 2.23 GAA, .929 SV%, 0 SO)

The 23-year-old potential Vezina candidate Oettinger has given up just 5 goals on 121 shots to start the year. He had a 2.53 GAA and .914 SV% in his second season last year, and the early indications point to a big step forward in 2022-23. He was great in his only start against the Bruins last year, stopping 25 of 26 shots en route to a 6-1 victory.

Ullmark has been good as well, stopping 130 of 140 shots over his first 5 games. He’ll have to hold off 23-year-old G Jeremy Swayman to keep the lion’s share of the starts, but Ullmark has vastly outplayed him on the young season. Ullmark had a rough game against Dallas last year, allowing 4 goals on 15 shots before he was pulled.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Stars at Bruins picks and predictions

Prediction

Stars 3, Bruins 2

Dallas will be tested here on the back end of a back-to-back in the finale of a 4-game road trip. It’s early in the season, and they should have the legs to overcome a physical Bruins team. Oettinger gives Dallas a chance to sneak one out, potentially in overtime.

Take the STARS (+125).

There’s too much juice on the Stars +1.5 (-190). However, what I can recommend is that the Bruins don’t get to Oettinger for 4 goals in regulation. Dallas’ 2.0 goals allowed per game is tops in the league, so take BRUINS UNDER 3.5 TOTAL GOALS IN REGULATION (-140).

I love the Under here, and I think it should be and probably will nerf to 5.5 before puck drop. As mentioned, the Stars aren’t giving up many goals. Boston is 3rd in the league with 4.3 goals per game, but they’ve posted 5 goals in 4 straight games, but only one of them featured legit netminders.

The Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings between these teams in Boston and 7-2 across their last 9 overall. Take the UNDER 6.5 (-115).

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ryan Dodson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears get back to work this weekend on a short week following their dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. They’re back on the road, this time heading down to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys and hopefully start a winning streak for the first time this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 9

It wasn’t the wildest college football Saturday of the year, but there were certainly some teams that asserted themselves, while others languished a bit. Ohio State struggled for three-quarters (or more) against Penn State. TCU and West Virginia were in a match. UCF upset Cincinnati. Wake Forest lost to Louisville, Syracuse lost to Notre Dame and South Carolina lost to Mizzou. Meanwhile, Michigan dominated, but didn’t completely blow out MSU. Georgia did blow out Florida, and Tennessee eviscerated Kentucky. Oregon handled business against Cal, and USC hung on for dear life against Arizona.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster shakeup sends 3 to IR, add 5 vs Bears in Week 8

It was all good just a week ago. Entering this point in time in Week 7, the conversation in this space was about the Cowboys getting themselves healthy heading into the middle of the season. The most important cog, quarterback Dak Prescott was returning and the team’s injury report was thinning out. Now? Dallas has to once again shake up their roster to get themselves prepared for the next opponent, the Chicago Bears.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OSU Beavers sneak into ESPN Power Rankings; Oregon Ducks still the top dog out west

It was a relatively boring day out west on Saturday, which is a good thing for the health of the Pac-12 Conference. That simply means that none of the good, ranked teams lost games to the bad, unranked teams. No. 8 Oregon beat California. No. 10 USC beat Arizona. No. 12 UCLA beat Stanford. No. 14 Utah beat Washington State. With that consistency, the Pac-12 was able to take advantage of the chaos that took place elsewhere in the top 25, where a total of 7 ranked teams ended up losing. Everyone but Oregon was able to move up in the ESPN...
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything to know heading into Bears' Week 8 game vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears (3-4) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to win their second straight game and get back to .500. The Bears are coming off a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 7, where all three phases dominated in the upset. Now, Chicago will look to build on that momentum, especially on offense with Justin Fields, when they face a talented Dallas team looking for their sixth win.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy