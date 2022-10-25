Read full article on original website
Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman
A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress
Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game
According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
Pelosi attacker David DePape's ex says he is 'mentally ill,' once came home thinking he was Jesus: report
Oxane Taub, purported ex of alleged Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says DePape has a long history of mental illness and says he once came home thinking he was Jesus.
