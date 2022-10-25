PRYOR, Okla. - As fans enter Tiger Stadium this Friday night the blue and gold will be replaced with a sea of orange. The tigers will celebrate Sr. Night this week by honoring their 12 Seniors. But it is the one who would have been a Senior this year that has left a hole in the heart of our community. When Gage Underwood passed away 8 years ago in an ATV accident it forever changed the lives of those who loved him. Gage loved baseball, wrestling, riding his dirt bike, going to the lake, camping, and of course football. As an undersized lineman, he made up for his size with his aggressive play. He was a great teammate, loving son, and awesome big brother to now Freshman Zain Underwood.

PRYOR, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO