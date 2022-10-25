ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thetruthseeker
4d ago

May Russia and it's rat pack fall flat in a pool of their own failures and sewing evil seeds of destruction! The Russian people will ultimately suffer greatly for generations for allowing their leader so much unbridled power.

Minion's Alter-Ego
4d ago

Prigizhin and his boss Putin are still trying to forget the humiliating whoop-a** that American troops gave the Russian troops in 2018's Battle of Khasham, Syria....

Derek Baker
4d ago

I really don't see Putin backing off the war in Ukraine now until he achieves his objective. He has too much invested now to simply pack up and walk away. I think he'll completely destroy Ukraine before it comes down to them joining NATO. I hope I'm wrong, but I think I'm right.

