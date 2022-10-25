ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 58

Milwaukee Diaper Mission kicks off 'The Big Give Back' in Deer District

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Antetokounmpo Family and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission are teaming up once again to kick off 'The Big Give Back' diaper drive. "It really is me when I became a mom and saw those prices for real," said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Board Member and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Partner Mariah Riddlesrigger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Country Christmas coupon: Save $6 on carload admission, 2022 season

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin. We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee) at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 6. – and get $6 off the carload rate (normally $20 for a carload or minivan).
PEWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby

Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Big Clean MKE: Milwaukee gears up for citywide cleanup event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. "He was unfortunately killed in my district, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI

Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street

October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
WEST BEND, WI
kenosha.com

Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

The 58 Hometowns tour's next stops have been announced

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The first season of the 58 Hometowns tour is winding down, with the 50th and 51st stops taking place earlier this week in the Bay View and Brewers Hill neighborhoods of Milwaukee. The 52nd and 53rd stops were drawn by the morning crew on Friday, Oct....
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’

Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

Cocktails and Cuisine for New Beginnings

On one hand, Sunday night’s gathering on behalf of New Beginnings APFV at Elkhorn’s Holi Cannoli was an evening of entertainment – a five-course meal mixed with good company and cocktails. On the other hand, as New Beginnings Executive Director Suzi Schoenhoft said, the people in attendance...
ELKHORN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Q985

Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?

Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
FOND DU LAC, WI

