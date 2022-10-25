Read full article on original website
Fourth-ranked Lake volleyball advances to district final
ATTICA, Ohio — Lake volleyball improved to 25-0 by sweeping Sandusky Perkins, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14, in a Division II district semifinal at Seneca East High School Tuesday. Perkins sees it season end at 16-9. Lake leaders were senior Ella Vorst with 13 kills, junior Taryn DeWese with 11 kills, 11 digs and 14 assists, Vayda Delventhal with 20 assists and Sydney Stanley with 14 digs.
Bibb’s field goal propels Jackets over Trojans
PERRYSBURG — A 25-yard field goal by A.J. Bibb with 20 seconds remaining in the first half proved to be the difference as Perrysburg defeated Findlay, 17-14, in a first round Division I playoff game at Steinecker Stadium Friday. Findlay sees its season end at 5-6, including two losses...
Perry collects all-conference honors at MAC Cross Country Championships
ATHENS, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Mid-American Conference Championships at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Kailee Perry finished ninth overall to collect her second All-MAC honor in three years as the women’s team placed...
BGSU to host Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit
As a teacher shortage continues nationwide, Bowling Green State University is partnering with other higher education institutions and state and community leaders to host the Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit, which aims to identify collaborative solutions to the ongoing shortage. One of five regional summits being held across Ohio, the...
Alice LaHote
Alice T. LaHote, 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away October 26, 2022. She was born May 12, 1930 at home in Perrysburg Township to the late Ernest and Helen (Lepper) Haas. She married Donald LaHote on April 15, 1950 and he preceded her in death December 26, 2004. After her...
BG’s Drumm scores game-winner in overtime
MILLBURY — In overtime, Bowling Green senior midfielder Mathias Drumm whirled and sent the winning 25-yard shot into the top corner of the net, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 Division II district championship win over Delta at Lake Community Stadium Thursday. Drumm’s goal was enough to hand Delta its...
Local Briefs
A Trinity United Methodist Church Craft Fair will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 200 N. Summit St. Vendors will have paintings, candles, hats, scarves, quilts, crocheted and knit items and charcuterie boards. Lunch, including soup, sandwiches and desserts, will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will...
Hunt for book covers in downtown BG
Hunt for book covers in downtown Bowling Green while doing holiday shopping for a chance to win downtown dollars. Join the Wood County District Public Library for their Book Cover Hunt Nov. 17-Dec. 19. Pick up a sheet at the library, 251 N. Main St., and find the corresponding book...
Falcons lose close matches to Ball State
Bowling Green State University volleyball took on the MAC West-leading Ball State Cardinals on Friday at the Stroh Center. Each of the three sets was settled by four points or fewer in the match with Ball State taking the win. The Falcons were led on the court by Jaden Walz who led the team in both assists (18) and digs (12) to log her ninth double-double of the season. As for the attack, Lauryn Hovey registered a team-high 16 kills for the Falcons.
Falcons hang tough against No. 8 Minnesota, losing 3-2
Bowling Green State University hockey lost 3-2 in overtime against the Minnesota State Mavericks on Friday in Mankato. After a week of rest due to the canceled Adrian exhibition game, the healthy Falcons were ready to take on the No. 8-ranked Minnesota State. With BG sophomore Christian Stoever and MSU...
BGSU to host 39th annual Women in STEM program
Bowling Green State University will hold the 39th annual Women in STEM program for sixth through eighth grade students from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bowen Thompson Student Union. Presented by the Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education in the BGSU College of Education and Human...
Man convicted in Northwood hotel murder loses appeal
A Toledo man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder has lost an appeal. Jerron Bryant, 21, requested the 6th District Court of Appeals that he be allowed to file a delayed appeal. A defendant has 30 days after being sentenced to file an appeal. Bryant was...
Parklet raffle benefits BG holiday parade
The Parklet Project and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation have announced another opportunity to support the 67th Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade which will be held on Nov. 19. In addition to the auction of parklet spaces and gift baskets that was announced last week, the group...
Roberta Hardin
Roberta Hardin, age 72, passed away on October 19, 2022. Roberta was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Robert Sr. and Ilene (Nixon) Allen. Roberta married George Hardin and they were married until he passed away on June 18th of this year. She is survived by her daughters: Lois Marie...
BGSU hosts Be the Match bone marrow registry drive
In an effort to help people living with rare illnesses get life-saving bone marrow and stem cell transplants, Bowling Green State University will host a Be the Match registry drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday at the Perry Field House. The drive is part of the university’s Well-O-Ween health...
People are struggling, new BG High School should be on hold
On Nov. 8, Bowling Green City Schools voters are being asked to approve a levy financing a new high school. The board of education has provided minimal information as to how this levy will affect you financially. Many voters are not aware this levy was going to appear on the November ballot.
Northwood couple plead guilty to tying up child
The Northwood couple indicted for leaving a child tied up in their motel room have pleaded guilty. Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, appeared Oct. 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He had been indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and for knowingly...
What would you do? Rossford academy students learn lessons from police simulator
ROSSFORD — Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy students took part in the multi-media interactive training room at the Penta Career Center. The final Wednesday class of the nine-week course included three training subjects: the MILO Range simulator, a body camera discussion and an introduction to Oggy the therapy dog.
Become a Habitat Hero with the Wood County Park District
PERRYSBURG — Volunteer with the environmental conservation efforts of the Wood County Park District and be a Habitat Hero. Habitat Heroes will meet Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-noon at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. Registration is required. Tools, instruction, and refreshments are provided. Register by visiting...
North Baltimore asks for support of levy for fire department
NORTH BALTIMORE — The village is asking its residents to support a tax that will pay for new equipment for its fire department. The amount being requested will not increase taxes as this new levy is taking the place of one that is expiring. “The fire levy is a...
