Bowling Green State University volleyball took on the MAC West-leading Ball State Cardinals on Friday at the Stroh Center. Each of the three sets was settled by four points or fewer in the match with Ball State taking the win. The Falcons were led on the court by Jaden Walz who led the team in both assists (18) and digs (12) to log her ninth double-double of the season. As for the attack, Lauryn Hovey registered a team-high 16 kills for the Falcons.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO