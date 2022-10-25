ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Fourth-ranked Lake volleyball advances to district final

ATTICA, Ohio — Lake volleyball improved to 25-0 by sweeping Sandusky Perkins, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14, in a Division II district semifinal at Seneca East High School Tuesday. Perkins sees it season end at 16-9. Lake leaders were senior Ella Vorst with 13 kills, junior Taryn DeWese with 11 kills, 11 digs and 14 assists, Vayda Delventhal with 20 assists and Sydney Stanley with 14 digs.
ATTICA, OH
sent-trib.com

Bibb’s field goal propels Jackets over Trojans

PERRYSBURG — A 25-yard field goal by A.J. Bibb with 20 seconds remaining in the first half proved to be the difference as Perrysburg defeated Findlay, 17-14, in a first round Division I playoff game at Steinecker Stadium Friday. Findlay sees its season end at 5-6, including two losses...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Perry collects all-conference honors at MAC Cross Country Championships

ATHENS, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Mid-American Conference Championships at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Kailee Perry finished ninth overall to collect her second All-MAC honor in three years as the women’s team placed...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU to host Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit

As a teacher shortage continues nationwide, Bowling Green State University is partnering with other higher education institutions and state and community leaders to host the Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit, which aims to identify collaborative solutions to the ongoing shortage. One of five regional summits being held across Ohio, the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Alice LaHote

Alice T. LaHote, 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away October 26, 2022. She was born May 12, 1930 at home in Perrysburg Township to the late Ernest and Helen (Lepper) Haas. She married Donald LaHote on April 15, 1950 and he preceded her in death December 26, 2004. After her...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

BG’s Drumm scores game-winner in overtime

MILLBURY — In overtime, Bowling Green senior midfielder Mathias Drumm whirled and sent the winning 25-yard shot into the top corner of the net, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 Division II district championship win over Delta at Lake Community Stadium Thursday. Drumm’s goal was enough to hand Delta its...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs

A Trinity United Methodist Church Craft Fair will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 200 N. Summit St. Vendors will have paintings, candles, hats, scarves, quilts, crocheted and knit items and charcuterie boards. Lunch, including soup, sandwiches and desserts, will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Hunt for book covers in downtown BG

Hunt for book covers in downtown Bowling Green while doing holiday shopping for a chance to win downtown dollars. Join the Wood County District Public Library for their Book Cover Hunt Nov. 17-Dec. 19. Pick up a sheet at the library, 251 N. Main St., and find the corresponding book...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Falcons lose close matches to Ball State

Bowling Green State University volleyball took on the MAC West-leading Ball State Cardinals on Friday at the Stroh Center. Each of the three sets was settled by four points or fewer in the match with Ball State taking the win. The Falcons were led on the court by Jaden Walz who led the team in both assists (18) and digs (12) to log her ninth double-double of the season. As for the attack, Lauryn Hovey registered a team-high 16 kills for the Falcons.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Falcons hang tough against No. 8 Minnesota, losing 3-2

Bowling Green State University hockey lost 3-2 in overtime against the Minnesota State Mavericks on Friday in Mankato. After a week of rest due to the canceled Adrian exhibition game, the healthy Falcons were ready to take on the No. 8-ranked Minnesota State. With BG sophomore Christian Stoever and MSU...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU to host 39th annual Women in STEM program

Bowling Green State University will hold the 39th annual Women in STEM program for sixth through eighth grade students from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bowen Thompson Student Union. Presented by the Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education in the BGSU College of Education and Human...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Man convicted in Northwood hotel murder loses appeal

A Toledo man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder has lost an appeal. Jerron Bryant, 21, requested the 6th District Court of Appeals that he be allowed to file a delayed appeal. A defendant has 30 days after being sentenced to file an appeal. Bryant was...
NORTHWOOD, OH
sent-trib.com

Parklet raffle benefits BG holiday parade

The Parklet Project and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation have announced another opportunity to support the 67th Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade which will be held on Nov. 19. In addition to the auction of parklet spaces and gift baskets that was announced last week, the group...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Roberta Hardin

Roberta Hardin, age 72, passed away on October 19, 2022. Roberta was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Robert Sr. and Ilene (Nixon) Allen. Roberta married George Hardin and they were married until he passed away on June 18th of this year. She is survived by her daughters: Lois Marie...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU hosts Be the Match bone marrow registry drive

In an effort to help people living with rare illnesses get life-saving bone marrow and stem cell transplants, Bowling Green State University will host a Be the Match registry drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday at the Perry Field House. The drive is part of the university’s Well-O-Ween health...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

People are struggling, new BG High School should be on hold

On Nov. 8, Bowling Green City Schools voters are being asked to approve a levy financing a new high school. The board of education has provided minimal information as to how this levy will affect you financially. Many voters are not aware this levy was going to appear on the November ballot.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Northwood couple plead guilty to tying up child

The Northwood couple indicted for leaving a child tied up in their motel room have pleaded guilty. Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, appeared Oct. 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He had been indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and for knowingly...
NORTHWOOD, OH
sent-trib.com

Become a Habitat Hero with the Wood County Park District

PERRYSBURG — Volunteer with the environmental conservation efforts of the Wood County Park District and be a Habitat Hero. Habitat Heroes will meet Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-noon at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. Registration is required. Tools, instruction, and refreshments are provided. Register by visiting...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy