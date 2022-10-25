ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: New England Patriots at New York Jets odds and lines

By Andrew Reid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots (3-4) hit the road for a matchup with the New York Jets (5-2) Sunday in Week 8. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Patriots vs. Jets from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Patriots lost 33-14 to the visiting Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Second-year QB Mac Jones returned from injury, but was just 3-of-6 passing for 13 yards and an interception before being pulled in favor of rookie QB Bailey Zappe. While Zappe was initially successful and led consecutive scoring drives to put the Pats up 14-10 late in the 2nd quarter, the offense sputtered and was outscored 23-0 over the final 36 minutes.

Zappe finished with 185 yards on 14-of-22 passing with 1 TD and 2 INTs, while RB Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 39 yards and a TD on 11 carries. There is no indication if Zappe or Jones will be under center for this game.

The Jets picked up their 4th straight win with a 16-9 victory at the Denver Broncos in Week 7. New York covered the spread as a 2-point favorite by holding the Broncos off the board, and outscoring them 6-0, in the 2nd half.

However, it was far from all good news for the visitors. RB Breece Hall paced the backfield with 72 yards on just 4 carries, but suffered an injury that forced him from the game and is feared to be a torn ACL; RB Michael Carter mustered just 29 yards on 13 attempts in his stead.

Patriots at Jets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 10:26 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Patriots -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Jets +102 (bet $100 to win $102)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Patriots -1.5 (-112) | Jets +1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Patriots 3-4 | Jets 5-2
  • ATS: Patriots 3-3-1 | Jets 5-2
  • O/U: Patriots 4-3 | Jets 3-4

Patriots vs. Jets head-to-head

These long-time divisional foes have squared off 126 times in a series that dates to 1960, with New England holding a 71-54-1 edge — including 1-2 in the postseason. The Patriots have won 12 straight in the series and 20 of 22 meetings since a 2011 Divisional Round loss.

The Pats are 7-3 ATS in the last 10 games against the Jets, and the Under is 6-4 over that span.

Access more NFL coverage:

